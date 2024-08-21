Credit: ESPN’s ‘Get Up’

Louis Riddick, a familiar face for ESPN viewers, will replace Robert Griffin III on college football game coverage, the network announced Tuesday.

Riddick will serve as analyst on the crew that includes play-by-play announcer Bob Wischusen and sideline reporter Kris Budden. Griffin called games alongside Wischusen and Budden throughout the 2023 college football seasn.

A former NFL defensive back, Riddick will continue to work as analyst for select Monday Night Football games, and as a contributor on shows such as Sunday NFL Countdown, Monday Night Countdown, NFL Live, and SportsCenter.

The 55-year-old reposted the ESPN PR release on his X account Tuesday.

ESPN’s comprehensive college football coverage kicks off this week, featuring a dynamic commentator lineup including a blend of veteran voices, familiar faces & talented newcomers 🏈 Full @ESPNCFB roster: https://t.co/CVVftmnC66 pic.twitter.com/OVA4s7P8Y4 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) August 20, 2024



The news still leaves unanswered the reason ESPN fired RGIII on Aug. 15 in a surprise move. Griffin is a popular figure with fans thanks to his energetic approach, and he has a huge social media following. ESPN also fired reporter Sam Ponder the same day, with both layoffs reportedly coming as the result of budget cuts. Griffin has hinted on social media there is more to the story.

Griffin posted on X Sunday that he will have “answers” to what happened.

“Your support means everything to us, and I can’t wait to connect with you all directly about everything,” he wrote.

As I sit here with my family on this beautiful day, we are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support from you guys over the last past 72+ hours. YOU GUYS ARE THE ABSOLUTE BEST. Your support means everything to us, and I can’t wait to connect with you all directly… pic.twitter.com/mfECVWV4l7 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 18, 2024



[The New York Post]