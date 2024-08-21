Despite explicit denials from Davante Adams' representatives, "Get Up" fueled the Jets trade rumors, sparking frustration from Louis Riddick. Credit: ESPN’s ‘Get Up’
Louis Riddick, a familiar face for ESPN viewers, will replace Robert Griffin III on college football game coverage, the network announced Tuesday.

Riddick will serve as analyst on the crew that includes play-by-play announcer Bob Wischusen and sideline reporter Kris Budden. Griffin called games alongside Wischusen and Budden throughout the 2023 college football seasn.

A former NFL defensive back, Riddick will continue to work as analyst for select Monday Night Football games, and as a contributor on shows such as Sunday NFL Countdown, Monday Night Countdown, NFL Live, and SportsCenter.

The 55-year-old reposted the ESPN PR release on his X account Tuesday.


The news still leaves unanswered the reason ESPN fired RGIII on Aug. 15 in a surprise move. Griffin is a popular figure with fans thanks to his energetic approach, and he has a huge social media following. ESPN also fired reporter Sam Ponder the same day, with both layoffs reportedly coming as the result of budget cuts. Griffin has hinted on social media there is more to the story.

Griffin posted on X Sunday that he will have “answers” to what happened.

“Your support means everything to us, and I can’t wait to connect with you all directly about everything,” he wrote.


