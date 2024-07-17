Despite explicit denials from Davante Adams' representatives, "Get Up" fueled the Jets trade rumors, sparking frustration from Louis Riddick. Credit: ESPN’s ‘Get Up’
ESPNNFLBy Sam Neumann on

When Pat McAfee teased Dan Orlovsky for recycling the same segments on ESPN’s morning shows the past couple of days, he wasn’t kidding. ESPN has entered the Twilight Zone, which is Davante Adams to the New York Jets trade rumors, even if his agents unequivocally denied any traction on that front.

They must’ve caught wind of sports media trying to will the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver to The Big Apple as they ripped the recent trade talk surrounding the All-Pro, saying, “This is baseless, unfounded speculation and Davante is expected to be with the Raiders as there has been absolutely no trade talk – period.”

Was Adams’ representation talking about ESPN’s Get Up?. After Orlovsky called Adams to New York a “done deal” on Monday, Jets superfan Mike Greenberg tried to walk back and downplay the immediate likelihood on Tuesday. However, Greenberg didn’t abandon the trade talk entirely. He later discussed the possibility of Adams landing with the Jets at some point this season.

“Just so we all understand the context, we made it very clear at the time, no one expects Davante Adams to be traded to the Jets right now — before the season,” Greenberg explained. “None of that seems to be on the table; there’s no obvious reason why it would be. The point is if — and this is exactly what we were talking about — if the Raiders are off to a slow start, if we get to mid-to-late October and the Raiders have fallen somewhat out of contention, [they] might be looking to trade away a veteran that makes a lot of money. It might make a lot of sense.”

And after spending another segment talking about Adams to the Jets being a realistic possibility, Louis Riddick had just about enough.

“Why don’t they try and go out and get Trent Williams, too? And maybe they should go out and try to get Lane Johnson too,” Riddick said. “Why not? Why don’t they try to get everybody? Just ask every team, ‘Hey, can I get your best player?’ You know what? We spend so much time talking about — listen, how about the quarterback (Aaron Rodgers) just stays healthy? How about they just protect him? How about he just stays on the field for 17 games? How about they just do that?

“Greeny, I’m tired of your team, to be honest with you, dude. I’m tired of talking about your team. I’m tired of talking about your team, man. They’re fine right now. They’re fine. Just let them play. I actually think they’re good enough right now to compete.”

If Adams is on the docket tomorrow, Riddick might blow a gasket in the production meeting and on air. Perhaps Adams’ agents will have to be even more transparent than they were before.

[Adam Schefter, Awful Announcing]

About Sam Neumann

Since the beginning of 2023, Sam has been a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. A 2021 graduate of Temple University, Sam is a Charlotte native, who currently calls Greenville, South Carolina his home. He also has a love/hate relationship with the New York Mets and Jets.

View all posts by Sam Neumann