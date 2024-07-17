Credit: ESPN’s ‘Get Up’

When Pat McAfee teased Dan Orlovsky for recycling the same segments on ESPN’s morning shows the past couple of days, he wasn’t kidding. ESPN has entered the Twilight Zone, which is Davante Adams to the New York Jets trade rumors, even if his agents unequivocally denied any traction on that front.

They must’ve caught wind of sports media trying to will the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver to The Big Apple as they ripped the recent trade talk surrounding the All-Pro, saying, “This is baseless, unfounded speculation and Davante is expected to be with the Raiders as there has been absolutely no trade talk – period.”

Statement from Davante Adams’ agents Kenny Chapman and Frank Bauer regarding the recent trade talk surrounding their client: “This is baseless, unfounded speculation and Davante is expected to be with the Raiders as there has been absolutely no trade talk – period.” pic.twitter.com/wwJ8AOtHEt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 16, 2024

Was Adams’ representation talking about ESPN’s Get Up?. After Orlovsky called Adams to New York a “done deal” on Monday, Jets superfan Mike Greenberg tried to walk back and downplay the immediate likelihood on Tuesday. However, Greenberg didn’t abandon the trade talk entirely. He later discussed the possibility of Adams landing with the Jets at some point this season.

“Just so we all understand the context, we made it very clear at the time, no one expects Davante Adams to be traded to the Jets right now — before the season,” Greenberg explained. “None of that seems to be on the table; there’s no obvious reason why it would be. The point is if — and this is exactly what we were talking about — if the Raiders are off to a slow start, if we get to mid-to-late October and the Raiders have fallen somewhat out of contention, [they] might be looking to trade away a veteran that makes a lot of money. It might make a lot of sense.”

Mike Greenberg addresses Davante Adams’ agents denying any trade talk with the Jets a day after Dan Orlovsky claimed it was a “done deal.” Get Up then proceeds to have another day talking about Davante Adams getting traded to the Jets at some point this season because…… pic.twitter.com/Lp8nrBg1uo — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 17, 2024

And after spending another segment talking about Adams to the Jets being a realistic possibility, Louis Riddick had just about enough.

“Why don’t they try and go out and get Trent Williams, too? And maybe they should go out and try to get Lane Johnson too,” Riddick said. “Why not? Why don’t they try to get everybody? Just ask every team, ‘Hey, can I get your best player?’ You know what? We spend so much time talking about — listen, how about the quarterback (Aaron Rodgers) just stays healthy? How about they just protect him? How about he just stays on the field for 17 games? How about they just do that?

“Greeny, I’m tired of your team, to be honest with you, dude. I’m tired of talking about your team. I’m tired of talking about your team, man. They’re fine right now. They’re fine. Just let them play. I actually think they’re good enough right now to compete.”

By the end of more Davante Adams Jets fantasy talk, Louis Riddick had enough. “Why don’t they just try to get everybody? Just ask every team, ‘Hey, can I have your best player?'” “Greeny, I’m tired of your team to be honest with you.” pic.twitter.com/EqjGK4X4Dm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 17, 2024

If Adams is on the docket tomorrow, Riddick might blow a gasket in the production meeting and on air. Perhaps Adams’ agents will have to be even more transparent than they were before.

[Adam Schefter, Awful Announcing]