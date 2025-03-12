Photo Credit: The Dan Patrick Show

There is no question Shedeur Sanders’ draft prospects appear to have tumbled the past couple of weeks.

How did this happen? Who’s to blame? ESPN analyst Louis Riddick thinks it all boils down to one simple fact: People are spreading rumors and downplaying the former Colorado quarterback’s talents because of his father, Deion Sanders.

Riddick appeared Tuesday on The Dan Patrick Show, and the two men debated Sanders’ draft status.

“Are you sold that Shedeur Sanders is a first-round quarterback?” Patrick asked.

“He’s a top-half of the first round player,” Riddick said.

“Where is this negativity coming from?” Patrick said. “It feels like it was a smear campaign …”

“People have been at this game … trying to talk certain prospects down for years,” Riddick said. “Deion is a lightning rod. That’s where it starts — it doesn’t even start with Shedeur, this starts with his father and then it just trickles down to him.

“It’s been that way since I played with Deion back in 1992 … People don’t like flashy guys like that who can back it up. They just don’t. …With Deion, he’s always been a polarizing player to the people who don’t know him. …With Shedeur, he has some of his father in him, there’s no question. How could he not? He’s the man’s son.

“A lot of it comes from who he is and what his last name is.”

Once seen as an early, possibly top-six pick, in the upcoming NFL Draft, there’s now speculation Sanders could fall out of the first round. Patrick addressed the issue last week, saying NFL insiders in an “echo chamber” have joined the “pile on” against Sanders.

NFL insider Josina Anderson ripped one NFL assistant coach for spreading rumors about Sanders being “arrogant.”

Sanders himself last week said, “Don’t believe the media,” about the situation.

Beyond the rumors and speculation about Sanders, Riddick thinks he’s also a victim of the unrealistic expectations that all young quarterbacks now face heading into a draft. If you don’t have a cannon arm, or Lamar Jackson-type speed and elusiveness, you’re seen as falling short.

“You’re either a Hall of Famer, or you suck,” Riddick said.

But Riddick believes Sanders has what it takes to be a good NFL quarterback.

“Shedeur is very smart, he can process like hell, he’s a good leader, he’s got good feet in the pocket,” Riddick said. “He throws a great ball, he has a lot of anticipation, and he’s tough as hell. He got the crap beat out of him at Colorado. I was at games and calling games where I’m sitting there looking at Deion, who is pleading, ‘Throw the ball away.’

“He’ll be just fine.”