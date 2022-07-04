Hank Goldberg, known for his NFL reporting and horse racing analysis on ESPN and CBS (among other networks), has passed away at 82, per Todd Dewey of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Sad to report that longtime @espn horse racing analyst & NFL reporter/prognosticator Hank "The Hammer" Goldberg @hammeringhankg died today on his 82nd birthday at his home in Las Vegas after a long battle with chronic kidney disease. Rest In Peace. — Todd Dewey (@tdewey33) July 4, 2022

Goldberg had been suffering from a chronic kidney disease for years, per her sister.

He spent more than a decade and a half at ESPN, appearing on NFL Primetime and making picks while also discussing horse racing’s Triple Crown events on SportsCenter. In recent years, he was doing horse racing analysis for CBS, including for all three of this year’s Triple Crown races.

“The Hammer” was a guy who a lot of us grew up watching on ESPN, and he served as something of a gateway to sports betting for some of the 30-something crowd. Goldberg was an entertaining, knowledgeable on-air personality, and he’ll be missed.

[Las Vegas Review-Journal]