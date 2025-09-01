Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Live sports broadcasting is a high-stress job. Everything happens in real-time, and production crew from directors to producers to camera operators are all making hundreds of split-second decisions throughout a game to make the broadcast come to life.

But that’s no excuse to forego basic human decency. And unfortunately, one local reporter covering Saturday’s game between the LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers alleges that an ESPN cameraman did just that.

Over the weekend, Chessa Bouche, a sports reporter for Louisiana First News, took to social media to share an experience where she claims an ESPN camera operator shoved her aside as she was trying to do her job following LSU’s win.

To the @espn camera guy who shoved me after the game bc I was in your way. All you had to do was say something, not physically put your hands on a female who is half your size. There’s a thing called mutual respect in this industry & I’m solo doing the work of multiple people… — Chessa Bouche (@chessabouche) August 31, 2025

“To the ESPN camera guy who shoved me after the game bc I was in your way. All you had to do was say something, not physically put your hands on a female who is half your size. There’s a thing called mutual respect in this industry & I’m solo doing the work of multiple people while y’all have crews for every game. Maybe next time just say hey move. Do better man!” Bouche wrote.

The reporter later clarified that the incident occurred as LSU coach Brian Kelly was walking off the field, with the camera operator presumably in pursuit.

It wasn’t during a scrum. It was simply Brian Kelly walking off the field. — Chessa Bouche (@chessabouche) September 1, 2025

While it’s a cameraperson’s job to get the proper shot for the broadcast, which often times means encroaching on some personal space when necessary and within reason, there’s definitely room for communication in these circumstances. And you’d hope there would be a level of empathy for the local reporter, who likely has to manage her camera and audio equipment herself in addition to doing the actual reporting.