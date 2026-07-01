Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN is set to offer live weekday coverage of the three PGA Tour FedExCup Playoff events in August.

Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal was the first to report the news.

Coverage hours will vary by event, with the FedEx St. Jude Championship airing from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET on ESPN during the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday, the BMW Championship the following week, airing from 10 a.m. to noon ET, and the Tour Championship, the PGA Tour’s season finale, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET.

ESPN has not regularly aired live PGA Tour coverage since 2006, the final year before Golf Channel began airing live telecasts for the Tour. However, ESPN began dabbling in live PGA Tour coverage again earlier this season, when the network decided to simulcast PGA Tour Live coverage of Brooks Koepka’s return to the PGA Tour during the Farmers Insurance Open. PGA Tour Live, the production that provides the main feed coverage for PGA Tour events during hours not set aside for linear television partners, has been available on ESPN+ for several years.

“Having ESPN kind of lean into PGA Tour golf at its core is a good thing, and that really is the premise of this whole thing,” PGA Tour media executive Norb Gambuzza told Sports Business Journal.

The move is certainly aided by the leadership of PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp, the former NFL media executive with deep ties at nearly every major media company.

The linear ESPN coverage will be a simulcast of PGA Tour Live, though the broadcast will be enhanced with additional cameras, drones, and 3D course and hole modeling, Carpenter reports. PGA Tour Live will continue to produce full coverage on ESPN+ for each event. Additionally, ESPN talent may appear on the broadcast from PGA Tour Live studios in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Per an announcement by the PGA Tour, ESPN’s daytime studio shows Get Up, The Pat McAfee Show, and SportsCenter will all support coverage of the events.