On Friday, ESPN revealed its coverage plans for the 2024 Little League Softball World Series, which concludes with the championship game airing on ABC next Sunday, August 11.

Coverage begins on Sunday, August 4 with four games airing on ESPN+. Pool play continues through Wednesday, August 7 with all games (aside from one game at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 6) streaming on ESPN+.

The semifinals of pool play take place on Thursday, August 8 and Friday, August 9, with all games airing on linear television (three games on ESPN, one on ESPN2). The pool play finals air on Saturday, August 10, with one game on ESPN and one on ESPN2, while the consolation game and championship game air on Sunday, August 11 on ESPN and ABC, respectively.

ESPN’s website has the full schedule of games over the next week-plus.

The championship game will be called by Matt Schick, along with analysts Amanda Scarborough and Michele Smith and reporter Kris Budden.

Play-by-play broadcasters for the tournament include Jim Barbar, Trey Bender, John Brickley, Mark Brown, Troy Clardy, Tyler Denning, Sam Farber, Matt Janus, Noah Reed, Matt Schick, Doug Sherman, Chris Sylvester, and Dani Wexelman.

Analysts and reporters for the tournament include Kris Budden, Jenny Dalton-Hill, Brittany McKinney, Erin Miller, Amanda Scarborough, Michele Smith, Natasha Watley, and Raine Wilson.

On the baseball side of the Little League schedule, ESPN+ has been broadcasting regional tournaments in the leadup to the 2024 Little League World Series, running from August 14-25. ESPN will also air this year’s Little League Classic from Williamsport on Sunday, August 18 between the Yankees and Tigers.

