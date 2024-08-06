Photo credit: ESPN

When coaches who aren’t used to being mic’d up get mic’d up at the Little League World Series, it can create interesting content.

Representing New Jersey, Morristown dominated Staten Island by the score of 11-1 Monday afternoon on ESPN. But in the bottom of the fifth inning, there appeared to be an internal power struggle on the field, with Morristown manager Bill Andrinopolis attempting to remind his players that on this day, he’s the star of ESPN.

“We thank the managers and coaches for wearing mics.” Yes, yes we do. pic.twitter.com/mpl05wuuHj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 6, 2024



“Are you guys kidding me right now?” the manager asked before getting fed up with his players having some fun during a mound visit. “I’m not gonna say nothing.”

And then he said something.

“This is what they put on the air and you guys are sitting there messing around,” the manager continued, reminding his players that he’s mic’d up. “They’re here to hear me talk, not you.”

Everyone knows fans can’t get enough of the Little League World Series every summer on ESPN because they get to hear the manager talk. In case you couldn’t hear the sarcasm, that was a joke. Everyone is not here to hear you, Bill.

“Well again, we thank the managers and coaches for wearing mics,” play-by-play voice Doug Sherman said to draw a chuckle out of Todd Frazier. “And don’t think for a second that the players don’t realize it.”

If anyone knows fans turn out to see the players, it’s Todd Frazier, whose name usually can’t be mentioned without citing his 1998 Little League World Series appearance.

Maybe this was a case of a manager seeing his players enjoying their nine-run lead a little too much. And while attempting to check his players, it came out wrong. Or maybe this was a case of a Little League World Series manager seeing the bright lights of ESPN and getting very full of himself very fast.

