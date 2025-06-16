Dec 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters during the Arizona Cardinals game against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Following a three-game absence, ABC/ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters will be back for pivotal Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals.

ESPN confirmed her return via their press website.

As the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers battle to see who’ll take a 3-2 lead in the series, Salters will be back for the first time since Game 1. Jorge Sedano replaced her on the sidelines for the last three games.

Last week, ESPN told Front Office Sports that Salters was “attending to a personal matter,” but ABC/ESPN play-by-play announcer Mike Breen provided a little more clarity on her absence during the Game 2 broadcast.

“We’re thinking of our dear friend and colleague, Lisa Salters,” said the longtime ABC/ESPN play-by-play voice. “Lisa’s mom has been dealing with some serious health issues for a while now. So, we want to send our love to Lisa and her mom. Although we’ve never met her mom, we owe her a debt of gratitude for giving us the gift of Lisa Salters, who is the teammate everyone in our business should strive to have.”

“A teammate that shows up the same every single day is a valuable asset,” Doris Burke added. “Lisa, we miss you. We love you. We’re thinking of you.”

“We’re thinking of you, Salty,” said Richard Jefferson.

Salters, who has been a reporter for ESPN/ABC since 2000, joins Breen, Burke, and Jefferson for coverage of Game 5, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday night.