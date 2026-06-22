Credit: ESPN

As first reported by Awful Announcing, Linda Cohn will be retiring from ESPN at the end of June.

It’s the literal end of an era, as Cohn is ESPN’s longest-tenured SportsCenter anchor, having been behind the desk since July 1992.

Cohn and ESPN were unable to agree on a suitable role for her moving forward after her contract expires at the end of the month, as reported by Awful Announcing’s Ben Koo. She will make her final SportsCenter appearances on Friday, June 26.

“When I look back, I have amazing memories of the shows I hosted, the games I reported on, the athletes I met and the outstanding colleagues I got to work with,” said Cohn, in an ESPN release. “I’ve always said I was a fan first and I’ve always tried to keep that top of mind when I was doing SportsCenter or anything else.

“But what I’m most proud of is that my career lasted long enough for me to see little girls grow up watching SportsCenter, enter this business, and succeed in it,” she said. “If my journey helped make that path a little easier for them, then that’s the achievement I’ll cherish most.”

Cohn shared many stories about her time at SportsCenter and ESPN on Rich Eisen’s This Was SportsCenter podcast last week, including the infamous Ken Griffey Jr. interview that became an early internet sensation and the “master batter” catchphrase that ESPN executive Norby Williamson shut down after one airing.

“Linda Cohn is a legend and a major part of the history of ESPN,” ESPN content president Burke Magnus said in a release. “She has brought enthusiasm, personality and her love of sports to our audience for more than 30 years, and her contributions to ESPN both in front of and behind the camera would make a very long list. We wish her all the best in her retirement and sincerely thank her.”

He wasn’t the only sports media figure to pay respects to Cohn for her storied ESPN career; tributes poured in across social media as the news spread, with many celebrating her impact as a trailblazer in the field.

An absolute legend.

Linda is the best of ESPN. A die-hard fan, respected journalist and a wonderful friend.

It was always an honor to share the desk with you, @lindacohn!

Your mark on TV is indelible. ❤️ https://t.co/jC7jfZnzeC — Kevin Connors (@kevconnorsespn) June 22, 2026

A true icon 🫡 https://t.co/yMgMNQQssF — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 22, 2026

Congratulations to the 🐐 @lindacohn !! Linda paved the way for so many women in this industry by being her authentic self. She also helped carry the torch for hockey on ESPN in between rights deals. Absolute legend. https://t.co/jMFrO97oJJ — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) June 22, 2026

I loved watching Linda Cohn on SportsCenter as a kid. It was the first time I had ever seen a woman anchor a sports show. I looked up to her. I admired her. I wanted to be her. What an icon. 🩷 https://t.co/rzl47FpwP0 — Gina Muscato (@GinaMuscato) June 22, 2026

The end of an era for one of the greatest to ever do it. Thanks for paving the way, @lindacohn https://t.co/fszajX4lg0 — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) June 22, 2026

Linda Cohn was such a multi talented @espn on air personality – she was also an all around terrific person – treated all ppl in a very kind way . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) June 22, 2026

A true legend of the industry. Congrats on an incredible career @lindacohn https://t.co/MgaHdsiIwO — Kyle Glaser (@KyleAGlaser) June 22, 2026

One of my favorites to work with from my decade at espn & Sportscenter is leaving the network to enjoy the next phase of her life ..

Wishing Linda Cohn the best…one of the truly good people in our business!#espn #sportscenter — Chris Myers (@The_ChrisMyers) June 22, 2026