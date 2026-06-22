Cohn’s First SC edition

Linda Cohn will soon be departing ESPN.

Awful Announcing has learned Cohn’s contract expires at the end of the month, and the two sides could not agree on a suitable role for her moving forward.

After beginning her tenure at ESPN in Bristol, Cohn relocated to the Los Angeles area, where much of her family lives, and enjoyed the work-life balance of her role hosting the 1 a.m. ET SportCenter. Last year, ESPN opted to move the 1 a.m. SportsCenter back to its headquarters in Connecticut. Since then, Cohn’s role shifted to hosting SportsCenter from Bristol and other special projects. The day of cross-country flights and hotel beds just didn’t seem like an ideal situation going forward after 34 years at ESPN, despite the best efforts of TSA PreCheck and Marriott Reward points.

An announcement is expected as early as tomorrow, with Cohn expected to host several editions of SportsCenter throughout the week to celebrate her time with the company. Cohn has the distinction of hosting the most episodes of SportsCenter in ESPN history, with her 5000th show being celebrated in 2016.

For those who enjoyed the lively late-night SportsCenter of yesteryear, it’s been a slow drip of talent departures recently. In just the last few years, Kenny Mayne, Neil Everett, Stan Verett, and now Cohn will all have left ESPN. Many have launched personal projects since their exits, with Everett and Verett reuniting to do a twice-a-week Twitch show. Cohn teased the possibility of a new career chapter earlier this month by plugging her YouTube channel on social media.

New Chapter. Join me. Creating content often. Let’s face it, I have a lot to say.😉https://t.co/V6Em6MPFC0 — Linda Cohn (@lindacohn) June 1, 2026

Cohn shared a lot of great stories about her time with SportsCenter and ESPN on Rich Eisen’s on ‘This Was SportsCenter‘ podcast last week.

34 years at ESPN is a hell of a run, and Cohn should receive a sendoff fitting of her many accomplishments at the network throughout her final week.