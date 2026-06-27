Credit: This was SportsCenter

Linda Cohn’s 34-year run with ESPN is coming to an end next week, but this isn’t the last chapter of her storied sports media career.

The longtime SportsCenter anchor has been making the rounds in the wake of the announcement that her time with ESPN is coming to a close at the end of June. While she’s spent a lot of time looking back on many of the memorable moments that came before, the 66-year-old is also excited about what’s still ahead of her.

“I’m excited about what’s next, and I’m not sad about what’s ending,” Cohn told the New York Post. “… I’m looking forward my to my next project where I could have complete freedom.”

Cohn added that her next project, which she will officially announce in July, will combine “freedom and fun” and will go beyond the sports world she’s mostly been in for decades. She has been pushing fans to subscribe to her YouTube channel for the past month.

“I don’t want people to see the retirement word and thinking I’m going off into the sunset,” Cohn said. “I want to share my story… and continue to inspire young women. I don’t want that to stop, and if that’s my only claim to fame, inspiring young women to get into sports or follow their dreams, I’m great with that.”

After hosting her first SportsCenter on July 11, 1992, Cohn’s final appearance on the iconic ESPN show will take place during the 6 p.m., 10 p.m., and 11 p.m. ET editions on Friday.