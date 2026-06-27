Linda Cohn’s 34-year run with ESPN is coming to an end next week, but this isn’t the last chapter of her storied sports media career.
The longtime SportsCenter anchor has been making the rounds in the wake of the announcement that her time with ESPN is coming to a close at the end of June. While she’s spent a lot of time looking back on many of the memorable moments that came before, the 66-year-old is also excited about what’s still ahead of her.
“I’m excited about what’s next, and I’m not sad about what’s ending,” Cohn told the New York Post. “… I’m looking forward my to my next project where I could have complete freedom.”
Cohn added that her next project, which she will officially announce in July, will combine “freedom and fun” and will go beyond the sports world she’s mostly been in for decades. She has been pushing fans to subscribe to her YouTube channel for the past month.
After hosting her first SportsCenter on July 11, 1992, Cohn’s final appearance on the iconic ESPN show will take place during the 6 p.m., 10 p.m., and 11 p.m. ET editions on Friday.
About Sean Keeley
Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Managing Editor for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.