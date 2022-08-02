After recently celebrating her 30-year anniversary at ESPN, Linda Cohn signed a multi-year deal that will see the longtime SportsCenter anchor enter her fourth decade with the Worldwide Leader.

Cohn joined ESPN in 1992 and anchored her first SportsCenter on July 11th of that year. A trailblazer in a male-dominated industry, Cohn hosted her 5,000th episode of SportsCenter in 2017, a milestone no other anchor has reached. She was inducted into the National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame the next year and last month, Cohn celebrated her 30th anniversary with ESPN.

“Going on this national stage when not a lot of women were doing so and to be able to keep doing it and keep connecting to that core ESPN group that grew up with me, that’s like icing on the cake for me,” the Long Island native recently told Newsday.

“I’ve heard this from so many women in the business now that I’m at my 30-year anniversary, that if it wasn’t for me as youngsters, seeing that a woman could be hosting SportsCenter, they never would have thought they could do something like that,” Cohn added in ESPN’s press release for her new contract. “That’s very special to me.”

Currently, Cohn anchors the late-night edition of SportsCenter from ESPN’s Los Angeles studios. Cohn is also one of the faces of ESPN’s more recently enhanced hockey coverage, hosting a podcast and ESPN+ show both titled In the Crease, while also providing NHL features for SportsCenter and contributing as a reporter for game broadcasts. Her new contract with ESPN will see Cohn continue in the same role.

[ESPN, Newsday]