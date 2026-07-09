Credit: ESPN

ESPN has been upping its game recently in covering women’s sports with shows and programs such as Women’s Sports Sundays, Vibe Check, and Women’s Sports Now.

Now comes the latest original programming in that vein, this time focused on the WNBA.

On Thursday, ESPN announced Life In The W, an ESPN Original docuseries that follows A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx, and DeWanna Bonner of the Phoenix Mercury.

ESPN announces six-part docuseries “Life In The W” featuring A’ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, and DeWanna Bonner. Check out the trailer ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/XpnKGIPbz6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 9, 2026

The six-part docuseries will premiere Friday, July 24, on ESPN2, the 30th anniversary of the league’s All-Star weekend, with all episodes available on the ESPN App for ESPN Select plan subscribers.

Produced by Uninterrupted and Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios, and executive-produced by showrunner Trishtan Williams, the series will allow audiences to “experience the intensity of the WNBA season from multiple perspectives: a reigning superstar continuing to elevate the game, a leader helping shape the future of the league, and a veteran icon balancing championship aspirations with a legacy already cemented among the sport’s all-time greats.”

“A lot of people see what we do on the court, but this is a chance to show everything that comes with it: the work, the sacrifice, the joy, and the sisterhood,” said A’ja Wilson. “I’m so proud to be part of this project and allow viewers to connect with who we are beyond basketball.”