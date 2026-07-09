ESPN has been upping its game recently in covering women’s sports with shows and programs such as Women’s Sports Sundays, Vibe Check, and Women’s Sports Now.
Now comes the latest original programming in that vein, this time focused on the WNBA.
On Thursday, ESPN announced Life In The W, an ESPN Original docuseries that follows A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx, and DeWanna Bonner of the Phoenix Mercury.
ESPN announces six-part docuseries “Life In The W” featuring A’ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, and DeWanna Bonner.
Check out the trailer ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/XpnKGIPbz6
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 9, 2026
The six-part docuseries will premiere Friday, July 24, on ESPN2, the 30th anniversary of the league’s All-Star weekend, with all episodes available on the ESPN App for ESPN Select plan subscribers.
Produced by Uninterrupted and Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios, and executive-produced by showrunner Trishtan Williams, the series will allow audiences to “experience the intensity of the WNBA season from multiple perspectives: a reigning superstar continuing to elevate the game, a leader helping shape the future of the league, and a veteran icon balancing championship aspirations with a legacy already cemented among the sport’s all-time greats.”
“A lot of people see what we do on the court, but this is a chance to show everything that comes with it: the work, the sacrifice, the joy, and the sisterhood,” said A’ja Wilson. “I’m so proud to be part of this project and allow viewers to connect with who we are beyond basketball.”
“The growth of women’s basketball has been incredible to see, and it’s important that fans get to know the people helping drive that momentum,” said Napheesa Collier. “This series gives viewers a chance to connect with our stories in a real way, and I hope it inspires the next generation of players and fans.”
“Basketball has been such a big part of my life, but it’s only one part of who I am,” said DeWanna Bonner. “This series shows the moments that matter most to me off the court too, especially the time I spend with my family. I’m grateful to share that side of my journey and give fans a look at what keeps me grounded throughout a long season.”
After the first two episodes premiere on ESPN2 on July 24, the next two successive episodes will drop each night through Sunday, July 26.
“Women’s basketball is thriving thanks to great players with great stories, and Life in the W showcases three incredible players with uniquely compelling journeys,” said Lindsay Rovegno, Vice President & Executive Producer, ESPN Originals. “We have three of the game’s best in A’ja, Napheesa, and DeWanna, and viewers will love getting to know these women as they strive for excellence at the highest level.”
About Sean Keeley
Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Managing Editor for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.