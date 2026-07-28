Credit: The Pivot, Speakeasy

Following Ryan Clark’s tearful appearance on The Pivot over the weekend, LeSean McCoy isn’t convinced any of it was real.

The former Philadelphia Eagles running back turned Speakeasy co-host questioned whether Clark’s emotional reaction to his ouster from ESPN was authentic or performed for attention.

“I can’t tell you how he should vent and show his emotion,” McCoy said. “So, I mean, I probably wouldn’t do this right here, but I mean, this is part of his lane. He’s into, what’s the word, clicks, likes, you know, that’s his thing.”

McCoy tempered that skepticism somewhat by acknowledging Clark’s genuine staying power in the industry. He joined ESPN in February 2015, retiring from a 13-season playing career the same day he signed on, and spent the next decade climbing the Worldwide Leader’s ranks. From operating the telestrator on Scott Van Pelt’s late-night SportsCenter to a full-time role on NFL Live, with regular seats on Monday Night Countdown, First Take, and Get Up along the way. He won a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Studio Analyst in 2023 and had reportedly been earmarked for a substantial role in ESPN’s Super Bowl LXI coverage this coming February, the network’s first time broadcasting the game.

None of that insulated him from the layoffs that swept through ESPN and NFL Network this month, a round that also claimed Bart Scott, Charles Davis, Cam Newton, Karl Ravech, Tom Pelissero, Stephania Bell, and David Lloyd. And Clark’s unsparing account of that exit, delivered on Friday’s episode of The Pivot, the podcast he co-hosts alongside fellow former NFL players Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder, is what provoked McCoy’s skepticism in the first place.

Clark categorically rejected the “layoff” framing throughout that appearance, insisting he’d been terminated without cause and that ESPN weaponized its broader wave of cuts as camouflage for a decision executives had already reached well before the layoffs became public knowledge.

“I wasn’t laid off. I was fired. They’re using layoffs as a cover and a camouflage for what they already intended on doing,” Clark said. “But there was no cause for it. So because there was no cause for it, you couldn’t just fire me. So you had to wait for the layoff so you could camouflage it and veil it.”

Clark went further than just disputing the “layoff” label, though. He accused ESPN of intentionally leaking his ouster to Fox News-owned OutKick, an outlet he said the network knew disliked him, so that ESPN could collect the positive publicity of getting ahead of its own bad news before the rest of the layoffs became public on Tuesday. He also used the appearance to address reports, including one from The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, that an on-air dispute with Peter Schrager on Get Up had factored into his firing.

“Me and Peter don’t have an issue,” Clark insisted, before giving a far more detailed version of what actually transpired behind the scenes. He described a production schedule that changed without any explanation from ESPN, meetings for Get Up he says he was never looped into despite being told he’d appear, and turning on the show one morning to find the hosts of Bussin’ With The Boys sitting in the seat he expected to fill. He also recounted the moment production staff pulled him aside during a commercial break, telling him they were worried he’d “get aggressive” after his exchange with Schrager, a characterization Clark said felt like an attempt to paint him with “this angry Black man trope” despite, in his words, never having had an altercation at the network before.

None of that detailed account arrived dry-eyed. Clark broke down at multiple points during the episode, his voice catching as he described feeling targeted and misrepresented. But that didn’t seem to move McCoy, who drew on his own recent professional circumstances to argue Clark’s reaction didn’t match the moment.

“We just got released from another network. You know what I’m saying? Paul Pierce, all them dudes,” McCoy said. “We all homies. And the thing is, like, being fired from a job is one thing, but when you get cut, and in football, you understand that route. You understand that life. So, I don’t feel bad with the tears and all that. You know what I’m saying? I think he’s good enough. He’s going to get another job.”

McCoy later brought up an older memory, dating back to what he believed was a league lockout, from before social media had become a major part of the sports conversation, when someone caught Clark on camera trying to talk his way past a security checkpoint.

“I remember way in the back, we had, I forget what year it was, I think it was a lockout, and he had somebody, this before social media was like a big thing, somebody’s recording him actually trying to get in the door. I’m thinking like my man, for one, who the hell got the camera out there? And for two, you know, it’s a lockout. So being honest, I don’t really know if he’s serious or not. I know he’s a like clickbait type dude.”