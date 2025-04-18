Lee Corso on a bus with players from his 1979 Holiday Bowl-winning team. (Awful Announcing on X.)

If you thought Lee Corso has said everything he needs to say about his time at ESPN, not so fast!

Thursday, ESPN announced that Corso will work one final episode of College GameDay on Aug. 30 before officially retiring. The 89-year-old has been a staple of the college football show since its inception in 1987 and the well-wishes and tributes came in fast and furious, from his GameDay co-workers and beyond.

It must have been special for Corso to hear about all of the praise, kindness, and love that came his way following the news. He wanted to make sure he let his peers, supporters, and fans know that he appreciated their efforts.

Of course, Corso isn’t exactly a social media maven, so to get the word out, he turned to someone who definitely runs their own social media account: Kirk Herbstreit.

Ya gotta know our guy doesn’t have a computer let alone social media…haha…so I called him just now to make sure he knew how much the CFB community has been pouring out their love for him..as we talked about other things we were about to hang up and he said “hey Kirk can you put… pic.twitter.com/qtvQkF9IYH — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) April 18, 2025

“Ya gotta know our guy doesn’t have a computer let alone social media,” wrote Herbstreit on X. “So I called him just now to make sure he knew how much the CFB community has been pouring out their love for him..as we talked about other things we were about to hang up and he said ‘hey Kirk can you put up on your Facebook or Twitter or whatever it is how much I appreciate all the well wishes-it really means a lot to me’-and I told him ‘I don’t have Facebook but I’ll definitely send out a tweet to let people know how much you appreciate it.’

“It’s hard to let go I’m sure-but he really sounds like he’s at peace and it’s the right time. God bless him-he’s the best!”

It’s going to be an emotional affair on Aug. 30 when Corso dons his final mascot head.