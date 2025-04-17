Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images

The legendary run of Lee Corso on ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to its end.

On Thursday, the Disney-owned network announced that Corso will work one final episode of the longtime college football pregame show on Aug. 30 before officially retiring. The 89-year-old has been a staple of College GameDay since the show’s inception in 1987, with his mascot headgear prediction pick at the end of each show serving as its signature segment dating back to 1996.

“My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years,” Corso said in a statement. “I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement.”

“ESPN has been exceptionally generous to me, especially these past few years. They accommodated me and supported me, as did my colleagues in the early days of College GameDay. Special thanks to Kirk Herbstreit for his friendship and encouragement. And lest I forget, the fans… truly a blessing to share this with them. ESPN gave me this wonderful opportunity and provided me the support to ensure success. I am genuinely grateful.”

Added ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro: “Lee Corso has developed a special connection to generations of fans through his entertaining style and iconic headgear picks. Lee is one of the most influential and beloved figures in the history of college football and our ESPN team will celebrate his legendary career during his final College GameDay appearance this August.”

While there had been plenty of speculation about Corso’s future on the show in recent years as he took on a lighter role, the former Indiana head coach remained a weekly presence, with each episode still ending with him putting on a mascot head. College GameDay has seen several changes over the years, shifts in the show’s cast and the program moving from the studio to the road, with Corso remaining the one constant throughout its 38-year run.

“Coach Corso has had an iconic run in broadcasting, and we’re all lucky to have been around to witness it. He has taught me so much throughout our time together, and he’s been like a second father to me,” ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who has worked alongside Corso for 29 seasons, said. “It has been my absolute honor to have the best seat in the house to watch Coach put on that mascot head each week.”

While College GameDay has yet to announce where its Aug. 30 show will take place, one candidate would certainly be Columbus, Ohio, as the defending national champion Buckeyes open their 2025 season hosting Texas. That would serve as a fitting site for the Lee Corso sendoff, as Brutus Buckeye served as the first mascot head he selected during an episode at Ohio State on October 5, 1996.