For the second week in a row, ESPN’s College GameDay pregame show does not include the legendary Lee Corso as the iconic college football personality missed this week’s broadcast due to an illness that lingered from last week.

Corso missed last week’s broadcast after he woke up on Saturday morning “feeling under the weather.” During this week’s show, the crew announced that Corso would be out once again.

Lee Corso is missing his second week in a row of College Gameday because of illness. The rest of the crew are optimistic he will return next week. pic.twitter.com/hrdh5va4JY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 8, 2022

“Lee Corso not with us this week,” Reice Davis announced during the show on Saturday. “Those of you who are with us every week know he didn’t feel great last week at Clemson. Feeling much better – spoke to him yesterday. Still another week to recuperate, hope to get LC back in the chair coming up pretty soon.”

While Corso was not able to join the GameDay crew for this week’s broadcast from Lawrence, Kansas ahead of Saturday’s showdown between the Kansas Jayhawks and the TCU Horned Frogs, the team is hopeful that Corso will be able to return to the show next week.

“Yeah I think it’s very strange for everybody watching – those of us on the set, of course – not to have Lee here,” Kirk Herbstreit said. “He does sound better, but I think by doctor’s orders he wasn’t expected to be able to travel this week. But news is good with the tests he’s been receiving.”

Last week, Chris Fowler said the 87-year-old “just wanted to have some tests done” after something “didn’t feel quite right.”