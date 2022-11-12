Legendary college football media personality Lee Corso has been notably missing from the cast of ESPN’s College GameDay pregame show multiple times this year for undisclosed health-related reasons, and the icon was absent from the show once again on Saturday.

This week, College GameDay was live in Austin, Texas ahead of Saturday night’s matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the TCU Horned Frogs. And with Corso once again missing from the cast, GameDay co-star Rece Davis shared an update on the college football legend.

“Lee Corso still recuperating, hope that he’s continuing to recover and hope that he’ll be back with us really soon,” Davis said on Saturday morning.

This marks the third consecutive week that Corso has been absent from the GameDay cast due to health-related reasons after also missing two weeks earlier in the season.

The 87-year-old missed the show’s trips to Clemson and Kansas because he was “under the weather.” He then returned to the cast for the Alabama vs. Tennessee game in October and was also on set the following week for the show’s trip to Eugene, Oregon. But Corso has now missed three consecutive shows since.

There’s no clear timetable for Corso’s return to the set, but the network continues to maintain that the college football icon will be back on the show at some point.