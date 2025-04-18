Photo Credit: CNN

If it’s not Lee Corso, nobody should be doing headgear picks on College GameDay during the college football season. That’s the opinion of Rece Davis.

Corso announced on Thursday that he’ll do one final College GameDay before retiring. Of course, the legendary coach and analyst received scores of well-earned tributes, but his pending retirement brought up another question. What will become of Corso’s famed headgear picks?

CNN’s Kaitlin Collins had Davis on as a guest on Thursday night and asked the College GameDay host about whether the headgear picks will continue. Davis made it clear that outside of Corso, he doesn’t want to see anyone doing those picks.

“I think I’m going to have to tackle anybody that tries to do a headgear pick, other than Lee Corso,” Davis said. “That, to me, is his signature moment and it should stay with him, in my judgment.”

Davis continued, noting how strong he feels about keeping that tradition with Corso and only Corso.

“And I will fight very hard not to be overruled or vetoed on that. Because many people tell me that it’s something that they look forward to every week. And I think that is his and his alone.”

We have to agree with Davis here. It will be tough to see the headgear picks get permanently retired. That said, it will be even tougher to see anyone else doing them.