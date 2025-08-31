Photo Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before coming to ESPN and becoming a beloved college football personality on College GameDay, Lee Corso coached and played college football. On Saturday, the same day that Corso retired from College GameDay, Corso’s former teams all found a way to pay tribute to him.

As college football content creator Joe Broback noted on X (formerly Twitter), every team that Corso coached or played for was victorious in Week 1.

In honor of Lee Corso, all of the teams he played for or coached won today Maryland

Louisville

Florida State

Navy

Indiana

Northern Illinois — Joe Broback (@JoeBrobackCFB) August 30, 2025

Indeed, after his playing career at Florida State, Corso served as a graduate assistant for the Seminoles for one season. On Saturday, the unranked Seminoles upset No. 8 Alabama, winning 31-17. Unlike his co-stars on College GameDay, Corso predicted the upset.

Corso left Florida State in 1959 and went to Maryland, where he served as a quarterbacks coach for the Terrapins until 1965. The Terrapins had little resistance from Florida Atlantic in Week 1, rolling to a 39-7 win.

Next up for Corso was a three-season stint (1966-1968) as Navy’s defensive backs coach. The Midshipmen routed Virginia Military Institute on Saturday, winning 52-7.

From that point on, Corso was a head coach for the rest of his coaching career.

His first head coaching gig was from 1969 to 1972 at Louisville. The Cardinals took care of Eastern Kentucky in Week 1, winning 51-17.

Corso’s next coaching job was also his longest, as he coached Indiana from 1973-1982. The Hoosiers took care of Old Dominion, winning 27-14.

After missing the 1983 season, Corso returned to the college ranks in 1984, coaching Northern Illinois for one season. The Huskies were given the biggest scare of Corso’s former teams in Week 1. Despite that, they prevailed 19-17 over Holy Cross.

So, not only was every one of Corso’s former college team’s victorious, but they won by an average margin of more than 22 points.