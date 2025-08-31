Photo Credit: ESPN.

Florida State pulled off arguably the biggest upset of Week 1 with an upset win over Alabama. That came hours after Lee Corso’s final College GameDay, which saw the Florida State graduate stand alone as the only panelist to pick the Seminoles.

Alabama was favored by 13.5 points. The Tide are coming off a 2024 season where they felt they were snubbed from a College Football Playoff appearance. The Seminoles, meanwhile, were 2-10. Additionally, Alabama hadn’t lost a season opener since 2001. So, we can hardly blame Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit for picking the Crimson Tide. But would the pick be unanimous? Not so fast, my friend.

“Florida State is my school,” Corso said. “I wouldn’t pick against them. Florida State upsets Alabama.”

The Seminoles would not let Corso down on his final GameDay.

Alabama did get on the board first, scoring a touchdown on the game’s opening drive. From there, though, it was all Florida State. The Seminoles scored on their first three possessions and took a 17-7 lead at halftime. That lead grew to 24-7 early in the third quarter.

When the Tide got to within a touchdown, Florida State responded with one of their own to take a 31-17 lead.

That stood as the final.

“THE FIRST BIG FIELD STORMER OF THE YEAR IS UNDERWAY. HOW GOOD IS IT TO HAVE BALL BACK, FOLKS?” Joe Tessitore with the call as Florida State finishes off its upset of Alabama. pic.twitter.com/6cDry4KCiu — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 30, 2025

More than 70 years after he first played at Florida State, we can only imagine that Corso enjoyed seeing the upset win and ensuing celebration.