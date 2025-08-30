Ohio State mascot Brutus interacts with Lee Corso on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the College Football Playoff first round game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Tennessee Volunteers in Columbus on Dec. 21, 2024. Photo Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Saturday’s College GameDay, which will take place at Ohio State ahead of the clash between the No. 3-ranked Buckeyes and No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns, will be the 431st — and final — headgear pick in the career of the legendary Lee Corso. It will also be different from the first 430.

Host Rece Davis discussed how Ohio State has helped make Corso’s final College GameDay feel extra special.

“Our gratitude to Ohio State and the administration and the athletic department, Ryan and the whole football program, for the way they have adapted a really important day for them to let us and let LC be part of that is really cool,” Davis told reporters, H/T Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors. “And the headgear pick, it’ll be number 431 and it’ll be one of one. It’ll be different from any other one you’ve ever seen. I don’t know who he’s picking, but I know the actual structure of it will be different than anything we’ve ever done.”

Hope shed that light on what that means.

“While Davis didn’t say exactly how it would be different, Corso’s final headgear pick will take place inside the Shoe, and Davis thanked Ryan Day and Ohio State for accommodating College GameDay to allow them to make the moment special for their 90-year-old longtime analyst, who’s been a staple of GameDay since its inception in 1987,” Hope wrote.

Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff, which will also take place on location in Columbus, will also air Corso’s final picks, giving viewers of both shows a chance to have their final sendoff.

Corso, of course, has made many headgear picks to wild cheers, or boos, outside of stadiums. But inside Ohio Stadium, with over 100,000 fans cheering as Corso grabs the Brutus Buckeye headgear or booing as he grabs the Longhorns, will certainly be a unique and special setting, something the legendary coach deserves.