Fans were touched by Lee Corso's move to comfort Kirk Herbstreit on College GameDay. Photo Credit: ESPN
The emotions poured out on ESPN’s College GameDay Saturday as the show paid tribute to analyst Kirk Herbstreit’s beloved dog, Ben, who passed away last week.

Ben had become a social media star and a familiar figure on the CGD set. Herbstreit narrated a short tribute video to Ben on the show, and he quite understandably shed tears during the emotional tribute. Quite frankly, so did dog lovers everywhere.

Yet, as Herbstreit cried, fellow analyst Lee Corso reached over to put a hand on his shoulder to offer comfort.

A simple gesture, but it created an incredibly powerful image.


Herbstreit and Corso have worked together on College GameDay since 1996, and Herbstreit has been a huge supporter of the 89-year-old former coach in recent years. Last year, when some fans suggested Corso retire, Herbstreit fired back, saying, “It’s a beautiful thing that he’s still trying to get it done.”

So Herbstreit has had Corso’s back many times in recent years. Saturday, Corso showed up for him. Fans were touched by the scene.

For a show that has become famous for sometimes silly, lighthearted moments, Corso’s gesture showed an entirely different side.

And for those who missed the Ben Herbstreit tribute:

