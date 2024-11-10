Photo Credit: ESPN

The emotions poured out on ESPN’s College GameDay Saturday as the show paid tribute to analyst Kirk Herbstreit’s beloved dog, Ben, who passed away last week.

Ben had become a social media star and a familiar figure on the CGD set. Herbstreit narrated a short tribute video to Ben on the show, and he quite understandably shed tears during the emotional tribute. Quite frankly, so did dog lovers everywhere.

Yet, as Herbstreit cried, fellow analyst Lee Corso reached over to put a hand on his shoulder to offer comfort.

A simple gesture, but it created an incredibly powerful image.

It’s not possible for me to love a photo more than this one. Lee Corso comforting @KirkHerbstreit through the loss of America’s dog Ben. pic.twitter.com/rIkcp4r8sE — Josh Johnson (@JoshWeather) November 10, 2024



Herbstreit and Corso have worked together on College GameDay since 1996, and Herbstreit has been a huge supporter of the 89-year-old former coach in recent years. Last year, when some fans suggested Corso retire, Herbstreit fired back, saying, “It’s a beautiful thing that he’s still trying to get it done.”

So Herbstreit has had Corso’s back many times in recent years. Saturday, Corso showed up for him. Fans were touched by the scene.

Seeing Corso comfort Herbstreit after how Kirk has taken care of him the last few years 🥹 pic.twitter.com/FnZbUnMVM6 — Jason Lowenthal (@JasonLowenthal_) November 9, 2024

not to be dramatic but this needs to be put in the CFB hall of fame https://t.co/AK4P5FR4St — amanda (@little_mermanda) November 10, 2024

This was such a beautiful moment! https://t.co/7LnaE5Y5vM — JD Kelly🟦 (@db3rdand11) November 9, 2024

This broke me. Lee and Kirk’s relationship runs so deep. They are always there for each other. https://t.co/wpnDnnxTCO — Mom Wants Sleep 😴 (@ShannaeDawn) November 9, 2024

For a show that has become famous for sometimes silly, lighthearted moments, Corso’s gesture showed an entirely different side.

And for those who missed the Ben Herbstreit tribute:

Thank you again for all the outpouring of love for our Ben. I can’t tell you how much it means to me and my family. He wasn’t just my best friend – he was America’s best friend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WtpR2fHjjq — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 9, 2024

[Jason Lowenthal]