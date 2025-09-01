Lee Corso arrives on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. Photo Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In every way possible, Lee Corso went out on top.

Corso’s final College GameDay on Saturday set viewership records for ESPN. Every team Corso played for or coached during his career won on Saturday. That included Florida State, which upset Alabama. Corso was the only person on the College GameDay desk to pick the Seminoles to beat the Crimson Tide, and as it turned out, the good picks didn’t stop there for Corso. In total, Corso picked six games. He entered Sunday’s matchup between No. 6 Notre Dame and No. 10 Miami a perfect 5-for-5. But on Sunday night, the Hurricanes knocked off the Fighting Irish 27-24, giving Corso a perfect set of final picks.

And this was not just a matter of Corso making chalk picks.

Florida State, which was a 13.5-point underdog against Alabama, was Corso’s most notable upset pick. But LSU (+5.5) and Miami (+2.5) were both underdogs against Clemson and Notre Dame, respectively. LSU was a road underdog.

Additionally, the three favored teams selected by Corso not only won but covered the spread. Tennessee (-13.5) beat Syracuse 45-26, Ohio State (-1.5) beat Texas 14-7 and South Carolina (-7.5) beat Virginia Tech 24-11.

To be clear, the tributes Corso received would have been no less deserving if he had gone 0-6 on his picks. Still, going a perfect 6-0 with three underdogs winning and three favorites covering was a perfect sendoff to a college football legend.