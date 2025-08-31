Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Lee Corso’s final College GameDay drew a record audience for ESPN.

According to Nielsen’s Fast Nationals measurement, Saturday’s episode of College GameDay, which was the final to feature legendary personality Lee Corso, averaged 3.5 million viewers on ESPN. Per ESPN, it was the most-watched edition of the iconic college football pregame show in its history. The final quarter-hour, which featured Lee Corso’s final headgear pick, averaged 5.1 million viewers.

Thank you to all the fans who tuned in for Lee Corso’s final @CollegeGameDay show! 🏈 3.5M viewers (ESPN/ESPNU)

🏈 Most-watched episode EVER

🏈 5.1M viewers – highest reg. season quarter hour avg. peak EVER Per Nielsen Fast Nationals

Final Big Data + Panel viewership available… pic.twitter.com/0xilp0Ij7q — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) August 31, 2025

While it is unsurprising that such a monumental moment in sports television would set an all-time record, the episode continues a positive trend from last season for College GameDay. ESPN finished with its most-watched season on-record for College GameDay last year, averaging 2.2 million viewers per episode. The show’s revamped panel featuring Pat McAfee and Nick Saban has proved a successful combo.

ESPN secured the record despite counter-programming itself. In an acknowledgement of the importance of the moment for the sport of college football, ESPN allowed Fox to simulcast Corso’s final headgear pick ahead of the Texas-Ohio State game. The combined audience for the segment between the two networks likely far surpasses the 5.1 million watching on ESPN, especially considering Fox was airing the marquee game Corso was picking.

Given that this year’s season of GameDay is starting with an all-time record, another season-long high is well within reach for ESPN.