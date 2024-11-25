Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images

Lee Corso is a staple of College GameDay. He is now — and will always be.

But there’s no denying that age is becoming a factor for the 89-year-old Corso, and it’s unclear how many more Saturdays he’ll grace the College GameDay set. During the show’s recent visit to Bloomington, they rolled out a host of tributes to Corso —a well-deserved acknowledgment of his legacy. It didn’t feel like a farewell, but it would have been a fitting one if it had been.

Corso’s 2024 season has been uneven.

He’s missed several shows due to health issues and had the occasional slip-up, but he’s also delivered spot-on picks, including a standout performance in Week 1. However, with the addition of Nick Saban to the panel, alongside Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard and Rece Davis, questions have started to circulate about Corso’s role and future on the show.

And those questions were raised by Jimmy Traina to ESPN President of Content Burke Magnus on a recent episode of his SI Media with Jimmy Traina podcast.

“Listen, I think we’re going to do what we’ve done now for a couple of years running, which is, we’re going to have a conversation with him after the season, see where things are,” Magnus said. “He’s a special guy. He’s one of the nicest men any of your listeners or anyone on Earth has ever come across. And he’s been absolutely iconic on the show.

“We’re going to get through the Playoff this year. Let everyone decompress, and then we have have some time to figure out what we’re going to do for next season.”

So while Corso’s future with the show is very much in flux, as it’ll be his decision for next season and beyond, his legacy as the heart of College GameDay is cemented, regardless of what happens from here on out.

