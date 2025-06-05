Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

At 37 and 40 years old, respectively, Stephen Curry and LeBron James are nearing the end of their NBA playing careers. But Tim Corrigan, ESPN’s lead NBA producer, wants the two legends to be part of NBA broadcasts for years to come.

Corrigan was a guest on The Main Event with Andrew Marchand podcast and discussed the possibility of James, Curry and/or Chris Paul becoming part of the network’s NBA coverage team.

“We’re hopeful,” Corrigan said. “You talk about those two guys, besides their insane physical gifts and talents and all the work they’ve done, their basketball minds, we would all benefit from more exposure to that. Right? And I would say, somebody like a Chris Paul, who did a little bit with us last year, coming in and jumping in the studio and doing all that. Just to spend the time, to see how they see the game and feel the game. And recognize, there’s so many stories about LeBron knowing the call the other team’s making and telling his guys on the court, ‘Here’s what they’re going to do’ based on who’s coming on the court.

“We would all benefit from that in live events and things like that. To have the mind of people who think that way and see that way — and have studied the game as intently as he has.”

Fortunately for Corrigan, there’s some evidence that all three stars might have an interest in a media role.

Paul has indeed been part of ESPN’s postseason coverage and has also been discussed as a possible target by other outlets. Curry has spoken about possibly getting into broadcasting when his playing career is over. James, meanwhile, has long had a role in media with podcasts.

In addition to the analysis they could offer, those three players, particularly Steph Curry and LeBron James, are among the biggest needle movers in NBA history.