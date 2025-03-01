Photo Credit: ESPN

Stephen A. Smith spent a significant portion of screen time on Friday discussing LeBron James’ recent criticisms against how the league is covered across all networks. And it seems like LeBron was paying attention to everything Smith was saying, firing back in a series of posts on social media.

The back and forth between the two started when James spoke candidly about the state of NBA media following the Lakers’ win on Thursday night over the Minnesota Timberwolves, outlining how the “weird energy” amongst media members is exactly why players like Anthony Edwards don’t want to be considered the next face of the NBA.

This prompted Stephen A. Smith to discuss LeBron’s comments extensively on Friday’s edition of First Take, saying that players like LeBron “always have something to complain about.”

“We could sit up there and say something smells like perfume, they’ll accuse us of saying it’s passing gas,” Smith said of NBA players. “No matter what we say about these players, there’s always something for them to complain about. When he talks about people covering the league, we know he’s talking about people like me. Damnit, I’m gonna say it, I’m gonna be cocky enough to say I’m one of the people he alluded to. That’s nonsense! I challenge anybody to show somebody that loves the NBA and supports the NBA more than me…and he’s not just talking about people like me. He talked about Inside the NBA. He didn’t say their names, we know who you alluded to.”

Smith was only getting started when it came to his criticisms on LeBron’s comments. He would later address the topic further during appearances on both SportsCenter and NBA Countdown.

“I thought he was full of it,” said Smith of James on SportsCenter. “I didn’t like it at all. I thought there was a level of culpability that he wasn’t embracing in all of this. Last time I checked LeBron James has a media company. Last time I remember, he’s had a shop where he has talked about things. Last time I remember, he wore number 23 and imitated Jordan’s number, giving the impression that he was going to try to eclipse Jordan. Inviting those comparisons. And then all of the sudden, when he was called upon to live up to it, anytime that we pointed out what was lacking we were hating. These kinds of things are the kinds of things that I pay attention to.”

“These players are not appreciating the fact that it is celebrated,” said Smith on NBA Countdown. “They have heightened their level of sensitivity to the point where they have get an attitude if you have bad breath. It’s that bad, it’s really pathetic. When you look at this show. When you look at this show. When you look at the morning shows. When you look at NBA Today. When you look at Inside the NBA. When you look at a plethora of other shows at various other networks. There is a lot of time spent celebrating players and celebrating the game. This is a global iconic brand. How the hell did it get there? You had something to do with that Lebron. It’s B.S.”

Smith’s comments appear to have reached their target.

Because just minutes after Smith’s comments on NBA Countdown, James took to social media to address everything that he had said in a series of posts on X.

“Exactly made my point but anyways. Happy this convo has started. It ain’t about ‘face of the game” and it ain’t about one person or one show, it’s about the culture of basketball,, the most beautiful game in the world. Our game has never been better. Incredible young stars from all over the world and some older ones. Steph Curry should be all we are talking about today. Let’s discuss how great OKC and The Cavs have been this season with 2 completely different styles and break down why and how they have. Of course if players don’t perform we need to discuss that too and break that down.

“Even that can be discussed in a way that’s not to bring finality to that players game but to leave room to see how that player responds and let’s watch the journey of that player.

“This ain’t about me either. At this point i dont really care what’s said about me it’s always something. This is about the impact the negativity is having on our beautiful game and our fans. I know I speak for a lot of players and more importantly, a helluva lot of great fans that truly love and celebrate this sport around the world.”

Clearly, James and Smith don’t see eye to eye on how players are covered around the NBA and whether they are highlighted as much as they are bashed by media members.

But speaking to James’ point, it is quite hypocritical of Smith to talk about how players are painted in a positive light by many and then in the same breath, essentially call them soft for how they respond to negativity.