Credit: Robin L Marshall-Getty Images / Matt Stone-Courier Journal

ESPN’s latest round of layoffs produced a depressing list of legitimate casualties. It has also produced a shadow list, populated by people who were never actually laid off, a charitable partnership that was never actually severed, and a former employee reacting to fabricated news about her own supposed firing from a job she left nearly a decade ago.

Jay Bilas has spent three decades building his reputation as one of ESPN’s steadiest college basketball voices, joining the network’s coverage in 1995. None of that stopped a fake tweet from nearly convincing the internet his run there had ended Tuesday, even though he was never remotely connected to this week’s cuts.

Once ESPN’s cuts began rolling out Tuesday, an account impersonating CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein declared that “ESPN parting ways with long-time college basketball personality Jay Bilas” was imminent. Despite the account’s bio plainly identifying it as satire, the post accumulated nearly two million views.

Breaking: ESPN parting ways with long time college basketball personality Jay Bilas. — Jon Rothstein (@NotJ0NRoth) July 21, 2026

A parallel fabrication, that ESPN had quietly terminated its Make-A-Wish partnership as a cost-cutting measure, spread through the same channels around the same time, even as the network’s 20th annual “My Wish” series was, in reality, actively airing brand-new installments on SportsCenter that very week. Multiple employees at ESPN actually reached out to Awful Announcing to complain about this not-real development.

BREAKING: ESPN has ended its partnership with Make-A-Wish as part of company-wide cost-cutting measures. — Wesley Steinberg (@WesSteinberg) July 21, 2026

Another example here is Jemele Hill, who hasn’t set foot inside ESPN’s building since 2018. She was tagged in a hostile, racially charged post aimed at Ryan Clark that also named her and fellow ESPN personality Chiney Ogwumike. She responded with a sardonic joke expressing hope that the network would lay her off as well.

“I really hope ESPN lays me off,” she wrote. “It’ll be tough, but I’ll manage. In fact, let me just submit my resignation to make it easier on them. No need to draw this out.”

I really hope ESPN lays me off. It’ll be tough but I’ll manage. In fact, let me just submit my resignation to make it easier on them. No need to draw this out. https://t.co/03UzO5XmCW — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 21, 2026

The sarcasm, deliberately transparent to anyone with a pulse, failed to register with a meaningful share of the internet. Community notes had to be appended to the post clarifying that Hill hadn’t worked at ESPN in years, and Hill later documented, with evident exasperation, exactly how the joke had been stripped of its context and repackaged as fact on SportsKeeda and Total Pro Sports.

“The original poster, if it’s even a real person, didn’t know I haven’t worked at ESPN since 2018,” she wrote. “I clearly responded with sarcasm. This tweet gets millions of views, and the comments are completely overrun with bots. And now there are several AI-generated/aggregated websites ‘reporting’ that I resigned from ESPN on Twitter yesterday.”

Today’s media environment in a nutshell: The original poster — if it’s even a real person — didn’t know I haven’t worked at ESPN since 2018. I clearly responded with sarcasm. This tweet gets millions of views, and the comments are completely overrun with bots. And now there… https://t.co/hFrCvmgibQ pic.twitter.com/XYfB08TQQ5 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 22, 2026

None of this represents unfamiliar terrain for Hill, or for this particular species of layoffs-adjacent chaos. Awful Announcing reported back in February that fabricated quotes attributed to sports personalities had become something of a recurring cottage industry built specifically around Hill and Ryan Clark, two of the more polarizing figures working in sports media today. A fabricated quote gets superimposed onto a graphic engineered to mimic a legitimate outlet’s visual branding, seeded first through a handful of obscure Facebook pages, then harvested by larger aggregator accounts before metastasizing across X, Threads, and Instagram. Clark, who has now endured both the fake-quote cycle and an authentic, consequential layoff within the same calendar year, offered Awful Announcing a diagnosis of why this keeps happening: “Rage is the best way to get engagement.”

Clark’s actual firing left considerable room for exaggeration and outright distortion once it collided with social media’s appetite for spectacle, compounding a week that already included the departures of Karl Ravech, Cam Newton, Charles Davis, Bart Scott, Tom Pelissero, Stephania Bell, and David Lloyd. ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro addressed the broader restructuring in a memo obtained by Awful Announcing, attributing most of the cuts to the network’s continued integration of the NFL assets it acquired earlier this year.

A major round of layoffs at one of the country’s most scrutinized media companies was always going to generate noise. What stands out is how thin the evidence needed to be for any of it to travel. Even the one rumor anchored in something real still rode on a connection nobody actually established. Pat McAfee’s reported $60 million-a-year extension talks surfaced just weeks before the cuts, and social media ran with the idea that his deal was directly related to the layoffs. McAfee pushed back during his eponymous show on Tuesday, saying critics blaming him for the cuts probably don’t “fully understand budgets,” and it’s true no single contract explains a round of layoffs this size. But the McAfee theory, at least, had a factual skeleton underneath the speculation, even if the direct causation people assumed online oversimplifies how ESPN actually allocates money.

Money is actually what ties this all together. X pays blue-check accounts a share of ad revenue tied to engagement, so a fake breaking-news post about Jay Bilas earns Elon bucks the moment it goes viral, whether or not a word of it is true. Outrage and confusion simply perform better than accuracy, so the feed keeps surfacing more of it.

As long as that stays the incentive, sports media should probably expect more of this, especially in moments like this week’s, when real news is already breaking fast enough that a fabricated claim can hide inside it and get believed simply because it arrived at the same time as everything else.