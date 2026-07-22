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The summer of 2026 was not the first round of layoffs to hit ESPN. But they may have been the most impactful.

This year brought the departures of several network stars and longtime contributors. Ryan Clark was at one point pegged to be the network’s lead NFL analyst before a series of controversies and apologies set him off track. Cam Newton looked like he was going to be a future star, but was likewise affected by too much drama and distractions.

Longtime employees like Karl Ravech, David Lloyd, and Stephania Bell were let go with decades of service between them. And NFL Network and the company’s online presence were affected as well.

In years past, ESPN has gone through layoffs. In 2017, Danny Kanell, Trent Dilfer, Ed Werder, and Len Elmore were among the on-air talent laid off. The network has laid off hundreds of other staffers in past years, including in 2020 after the COVID pandemic. 2023 was particularly shocking, with Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson dismissed after years of calling the NBA Finals together with Mike Breen. Big names like Max Kellerman, Suzy Kolber, Todd McShay, and Keyshawn Johnson were let go that year too. In 2024, it was Robert Griffin III, Sam Ponder, and Zach Lowe in a surprising wave.

But the most striking element of this year’s layoffs comes in what happened with Clark and Ravech around their last ESPN assignments and the cold, harsh realities of today’s media landscape rising to the forefront.

Ryan Clark was informed while on the air during an episode of NFL Live on Monday that he was being let go. He literally disappeared from ESPN airwaves in a flash, likely never to be seen again. A situation like this should have been avoided at all costs. But because ESPN was pressed into action by reporting from Outkick and didn’t want Clark to find out from a news article, they decided to act fast and drop the news at what might have been the worst possible time.

Say what you will about how much Clark owns in the decision for ESPN to part ways with him given his number of controversial moments in the last year. But to have the news reported while he was live on air is a very unfortunate way to go out, as others in the media noted.

While Karl Ravech wasn’t let go live on the air, he was informed of his being let go by The Athletic in a phone call on Tuesday morning before ESPN notified him. This came the night after he called a nationally televised Major League Baseball game on ESPN between the Phillies and Dodgers.

That is a particularly sad subplot to these layoffs. Ravech has been a stalwart on ESPN for over 30 years. For many baseball fans in particular, he was the last link to the days of daily episodes of Baseball Tonight. For someone who has given that depth of service to ESPN to find out that he’s being let go in a phone call by a media outlet is truly a sad development.

Surely ESPN has to learn a better way to manage these layoffs and the fallout that follows, especially if it is going to become a regular part of their operations. How did Clark’s departure leak before others on Tuesday morning? Why was ESPN caught in a race with media outlets to inform longtime employees of their exits? It’s almost impossible to handle something like layoffs perfectly, but what has transpired this week has been especially jarring and unusually messy in those two instances.

What’s next for ESPN? In all likelihood, the network will not miss a beat. ESPN has made the decision that its stars are the priority. And no matter how many salaries that Pat McAfee and Stephen A. Smiths of the world can support, they have deemed a select few as indispensable while almost everyone else is dispensable. This is another unflinching truth of the modern media world. Unless you can single-handedly drive eyeballs and clicks as a personality, it’s an uphill climb for everyone.

The reality is that there are plenty of on-air personnel ready to step into the roles vacated by those departing. Like any sports team, there is a “next person up” mentality in Bristol. The network has plenty of NFL analysts to fill the void of Clark and Newton, like the newly re-signed Jason McCourty. New SportsCenter anchors like Madelyn Burke have been hired in recent months. Jon Sciambi, Mike Monaco, and Kevin Brown are already contributors to ESPN’s baseball play-by-play coverage.

But it’s the way these layoffs happen and the message they send that stings the most. If ESPN isn’t safe from regular layoffs as the Worldwide Leader in Sports, then who is?

We live in a time where the Washington Post nuked their entire sports section. Layoffs have hit the radio and print industries incredibly hard. The RSN ecosystem is vanishing before our eyes. Legacy outlets and publications are hanging on by a thread. Even “new” media outlets that were once powerhouses like Deadspin and SB Nation have been completely transformed.

These summer layoffs now seem to be a regular part of doing business for ESPN. And the unflinching way in which they transpired this year has caused that reality to fully sink in. And that just isn’t reverberating throughout Bristol; it’s doing so throughout the entire media industry.

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