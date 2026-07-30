Credit: The Pat McAfee Show; NFL Live

Part of what makes Dan Orlovsky such a compelling character on ESPN airwaves is that he doesn’t have much of a filter. And according to his NFL Live teammate Laura Rutledge, sometimes that extends to the transaction speculation he throws out on air.

As NFL season preview coverage begins in earnest for the Worldwide Leader, Orlovsky got attention for wondering aloud whether Las Vegas pass-rusher Maxx Crosby will finish the season with the Raiders, after an offseason trade to Baltimore collapsed.

Reacting to Orlovsky’s idea Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show, Rutledge pumped the brakes, revealing that many times, Orlovsky will throw out theories that the audience takes as informed speculation or reporting.

“I think Dan-O, as (McAfee Show contributor Darius Butler) said earlier, he could have just been yapping. I don’t know if Dan-O has actual sources,” Rutledge laughed. “There have been a few times where he’s come up with stories like this, and we’re like, ‘Dan, where are you hearing that?’ And he’s like, ‘I just think that it would be a good idea.’ Like, OK, well, you can’t say as if it’s true, because then people believe it.”

For instance, during the 2025 playoffs, Orlovsky said there was a “very real chance” that Kansas City legend Travis Kelce would retire if the Chiefs won a third straight Super Bowl. Prior to that, Orlovsky speculated on ESPN that he “could see” Rex Ryan coaching the New York Jets again. Both takes were couched as Orlovsky’s opinion, but also stated in such a way that the average viewer might believe Orlovsky had inside information.

It seems that the same was true with Orlovsky’s perspective on Crosby this week.

Orlovsky has crossed the powers that be at times during his ESPN career. Once, Orlovsky shared a story of posting several eye emojis on X and getting a phone call from Adam Schefter asking what information he had. Orlovsky also ended up in the midst of a conspiracy theory about his agency, CAA, this past season, as viewers questioned his preference for CAA client Matthew Stafford over Drake Maye for NFL MVP.

Not all of this is Orlovsky’s fault, of course. The line between reporter and analyst is blurry at best, and often each individual makes their own decisions about how to handle their business. Orlovsky certainly never claims to be an insider or reporter, so his opinions being taken as fact probably says more about the broader industry and how other analysts do their jobs than Orlovsky going out on a big limb.