The latest edition of ESPN’s This is SportsCenter ad campaign features track and field gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin, along with SportsCenter anchor Hannah Storm and Providence mascot Friar Dom.

I have no idea why the Providence mascot is walking around in the background, but why the hell not?

The ad will premiere during Saturday’s UNC-Duke game on ESPN.

This will be the fourth of the new This is SportsCenter ads to air. ESPN’s release notes that “more commercials are set to air later in 2023,” but unfortunately provides no further details. That’s a shame.

[ESPN]