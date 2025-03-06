Credit: Good Morning Football on NFL Network

The end of Around the Horn is inspiring a deeper appreciation for its life and legacy among sports media personalities. NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt is the latest to pay tribute to the long-running sports debate panel show.

Near the end of Wednesday’s episode of Good Morning Football, Brandt gave a parting shot celebrating Around the Horn and the inspiration he drew from it as he pursued a career in media.

“I loved that show, I still love that show,” Brandt said. “Just a show that really, really felt alive and personal and creative.”

Respect to Around the Horn…. pic.twitter.com/ku1qy92MGd — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) March 5, 2025

Brandt recalled the early days of Tim Cowlishaw and Bill Plaschke cracking wise while Jay Mariotti and Woody Paige went to war. He highlighted the distinct brand and language ATH created for itself, from host Tony Reali’s signature paper toss and mute button to taking a “23-and-a-half-hour break” between episodes rather than running daily.

Brandt added that growing up on ATH as a kid, he would dream up what he would say during his ‘FaceTime’ if he were a winning panelist.

“That show inspired me to do what I do now in some way,” he said. “Congratulations to an incredible, incredible run. You were truly a show that mattered and meant something.”

For years, Jim Rome Is Burning served as the lead-in for ATH. In his tribute, Brandt praised the entire 4-6 p.m. ET block on ESPN, which included JRIB, ATH and Pardon the Interruption.

To prove how much it inspired him, remember that Brandt’s entry into sports media came through Rome. In 2007, Brandt joined The Jim Rome Show after it went independent. He later became executive producer, fill-in host, and on-air character.

Since 2016, Brandt has been at the center of his own breakthrough sports media project in GMF. The personal feel and genuine passion for the NFL that the morning show stands out for has parallels in that ESPN afternoon block.

Many loved ATH, but Brandt’s appreciation runs deep.

The final episode of Around the Horn is set to air on May 23.