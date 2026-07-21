Credit: ‘Get Up’

Kyle Brandt is about to become a bigger part of ESPN’s daily lineup.

According to Front Office Sports, Brandt will begin appearing across several ESPN studio shows once football season gets underway, with an expectation that he becomes a weekly fixture on Get Up in particular.

ESPN officially took over NFL Network on April 1, as part of the deal first announced in August 2025. Brandt addressed the uncertainty around his own role days later, on the show’s first episode under new ownership, telling viewers of Good Morning Football that nothing had changed “as far as I know,” while noting he’d been doing the show since 2016 and was ready to keep going “whatever network, whatever galaxy you wanna put us on,” per Deadline.

Since then, ESPN has steadily folded Brandt into its broader football coverage, as he got an early taste of working inside the Worldwide Leader’s building at this year’s NFL Draft. He joined Rece Davis, Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, and Field Yates at ESPN’s desk during the draft’s seventh round, where he admitted to Yates that he’d once tried to poach him for NFL Network.

The more meaningful moment from that weekend was reuniting with Peter Schrager, his longtime GMFB co-host, who left the show for ESPN in March 2025. Brandt told SI’s Jimmy Traina that he’d reached out to anyone at ESPN who would take his call, offering to help in any capacity, even if it just meant a few seconds of airtime on a late-round pick. That persistence paid off with a memorable moment of its own, as Brandt and Schrager together got Rams coach Sean McVay to open up about his muted press conference reaction to the Ty Simpson pick, telling them he hadn’t wanted to send the wrong signal to Matthew Stafford.

That was in April, but with training camp on the horizon, the rollout appears to already be underway, as Brandt was a guest on Monday’s Get Up, where he cracked, “One small step for man, one small step for Cowboys’ kind,” while breaking down Dallas’ chances of winning a Super Bowl.

“One small step for man, one small step for Cowboys’ kind.” 🚀@KyleBrandt talks about the Cowboys’ chances of winning a Super Bowl 👀 pic.twitter.com/MeOtDaEZod — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 20, 2026

In other words, don’t expect Monday’s cameo to be the last time Kyle Brandt shows up on ESPN this fall.