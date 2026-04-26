Credit: ESPN

ESPN formally acquired NFL Network on April 1 as part of an equity deal with the NFL, which was approved on January 31. The 2026 NFL Draft featured broadcasts on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network, all under ESPN’s ownership and operation. And that coverage featured Kyle Brandt, a longtime NFL Network personality and Good Morning Football host, being part of the ESPN broadcast on day three of the draft.

Brandt joined Rece Davis, Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, and Field Yates at the ESPN desk during the draft’s seventh round. He made his admiration for each panelist clear with his own personal stories about their impact on him. And when it came to Yates, Brandt delivered an interesting nugget.

“Field Yates, I’m going to air you out right now. Guys, I have a confession,” Brandt said. “A year ago, I tried to poach Field Yates from this network. I knew his contract was up. There was a secret lunch. I purchased him alcohol. And he said, ‘No.’ And he stayed here. And you made the right choice. You’ve been killing it.”

“Foreshadowing,” Yates responded.

Kyle Brandt: “A year ago, I tried to poach Field Yates from this network (ESPN). I knew his contract was up. There was a secret lunch. I purchased him alcohol. And he said, ‘No.’ And he stayed here. And you made the right choice. You’ve been killing it.” #NFL #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/S7uBao879X — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 25, 2026

Yates signed a multiyear deal to stay with ESPN last August. He’s seen his role grow substantially since joining the network in 20212, now serving as one of ESPN’s top NFL, NFL Draft, and fantasy football analysts.

Brandt was wise to target Yates as an analyst at NFL Network, and ESPN was wise to keep him. And now they all get to work together anyway.