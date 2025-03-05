Credit: Allen Kee/ESPN Images.

How much is Adrian Wojnarowski’s collection of old cell phones and press credentials worth? We now have our answer.

Last week, the former ESPN NBA insider put several items from his storied sports media career up for auction to raise funds for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s name, image and likeness (NIL) efforts. As noted by The Athletic’s Larry Holder, the eight-day auction ended on Tuesday, with Wojnarowski’s collection totaling nearly $18,000 in sales.

How much did each item go for? Here’s a look via the auction’s host, PutABounty.com:

iPhone used to break Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to the Clippers in 2019: $5,000

2023 NBA Draft credential: $925

iPhone used to break the news that the NBA was suspending its season amid the emerging COVID-19 pandemic in 2020: $3,250

2024 NBA Draft credential: $1,400

iPhone used for Woj’s farewell post and his final NBA Draft: $1,750

2024 NBA Finals credential: $900

2021 NBA Finals credential: $750

iPhone used for the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery and 2023 NBA Draft: $2,700

2023 NBA All-Star Game credential: $1,000

Meanwhile, it appears that Wojnarowski’s ESPN I.D. badge never received the minimum bid and thus wasn’t sold. The auction site is also still accepting limited offers on separate auctions for a video call and dinner with Wojnarowski.

Give Wojnarowski this much: this was certainly a creative idea to simultaneously rid himself of clutter from his old job while raising funds for his new gig as the Bonnies’ general manager. One could certainly question whether a press credential to a largely forgettable NBA All-Star Game is worth $1,000 (or conversely, how the iPhone used to break the Clippers’ acquisitions of Leonard and George went for more than the one used to break the news of the NBA suspending its season in 2020). But in any event, the Bonnies’ NIL fund now has nearly $18,000 it wouldn’t have previously had.

Following his retirement from sports media last fall, the master of the Woj Bomb has remained in the public eye thanks to his role with his alma mater. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see how his old job continues to interact with his new one, as well as what other items from his insider career he potentially decides are available for purchase.