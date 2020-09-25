ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit will have the same assignments this weekend for the network’s college football coverage, but he’ll be taking care of them from home.

On Friday, Herbstreit announced that he had come into contact with COVID-19 this week in Nashville, and while he has tested negative twice, he would be staying home out of an abundance of caution.

Hey guys-wanted to update you on this weekend. I came in contact with the virus this week while in Nashville, so because of that, I’ll be on @CollegeGameDay and calling FSU-Miami from home. Tested negative, trying to be as safe as possible. See you tomorrow-let’s enjoy some CFB! pic.twitter.com/bXuhpwjaMj — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 25, 2020

It’s better to be safe than sorry, and hopefully Herbstreit continues to test negative and is able to return to the GameDay set and the broadcast booth alongside Chris Fowler next week.

Saturday’s broadcasts sure are going to be interesting for ESPN. Lee Corso is already appearing remotely on GameDay, meaning that this week’s edition will be even more slimmed down with just Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, and David Pollack on set. As for the game broadcast, Fowler and Herbstreit work quite well together, but will they be able to work as well together with Fowler on site and Herbstreit at home?

Every week of the college football season sure is bringing something new this year.