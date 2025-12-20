Photo Credit: ESPN

ESPN’s College GameDay went to Norman, OK, ahead of Friday night’s College Football Playoff game between the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners. During the program, Pat McAfee noted the special teams prowess of Oklahoma and highlighted kicker Tate Sandell, who’s 24-of-25 on field goals this season and 8-of-8 on kicks from 50-plus. Sandell even won the prestigious Lou Groza Award for his kicking achievements.

On Nov. 1, Kirk Herbstreit was the ABC color commentator of the Oklahoma-Tennessee game, and he couldn’t believe the short shorts of Sandell.

“That should be a penalty,” Herbstreit said about Sandell’s shorts during the Oklahoma-Tennessee broadcast. “Just dressing like that should be a penalty. What the hell is it? Wearing shorts out there?”

“Got his Daisy Dukes on and puts it right down the middle,” Herbstreit added after Sandell drilled a 51-yard field goal.

Herbstreit’s comments went viral, and McAfee showed off a t-shirt that playfully called out the comments during Friday night’s College GameDay.

The shirt featured a graphic of Sandell with text including “Short Shorts, Long Kicks,” and “Flag That, Herbstreit.”

A t-shirt shown off on College GameDay calling out the Kirk Herbstreit comments about Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell. “Flag that, Herbstreit.” 🏈🎙️ #CFB #CFP https://t.co/YGuDG0dHTn pic.twitter.com/5QZR9ABBfJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 19, 2025

Herbstreit applauded the shirt and got a good laugh out of it.

“I love that,” Herbstreit said. “That’s great.”

Herbstreit also reacted to the shirt on social media.

Love it. Tate and I have spoken and I am a MASSIVE fan. Just wish he’d wear FOOTBALL pants!!! https://t.co/PqN581ORcp — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 19, 2025

“Love it,” Herbstreit posted to X. “Tate and I have spoken and I am a MASSIVE fan. Just wish he’d wear FOOTBALL pants!!!”

Herbstreit is the ESPN color commentator for the Alabama-Oklahoma CFP game alongside Chris Fowler, so he’ll get the chance to offer more thoughts on Sandell and the attire.