A student who mocked kickers shanked a $120,000 field goal attempt in Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest Saturday. Photo Credit: College GameDay

Twice already this season, students at universities hosting ESPN’s College GameDay pregame show have nailed kicks through the uprights to win the Pat McAfee Kicking Contest.

Because of the enormous pricetag and the shocking regularity with which students hit the kick, many viewers have become skeptical that McAfee is actually paying out the prize. However, according to co-host Kirk Herbstreit, the money is absolutely coming from McAfee’s pocket.

Twice already this season, students at Ohio State and Oklahoma, respectively, have gone home with McAfee’s money. Herbstreit is equal parts astounded and inspired that McAfee continues funding the competition, which has become a centerpiece of GameDay each weekend.

“He’s given over $500,000,” Herbstreit said Friday on the Stugotz and Company podcast. “People are like, ‘ESPN does that, right?’ I’m like, I know he makes a lot of money, but he’s writing checks to these guys. It’s cool.”

If Herbstreit, the veteran presence on GameDay, believes McAfee is paying the prize money, you have to think it’s true. Perhaps McAfee or ESPN could ensure the weekly prize money in case it becomes too big a hit to their accounts. Even if there is some protection for McAfee or his company, it is a remarkable commitment from the star host.

When the contest first began, McAfee’s business partner revealed that McAfee typically doubles the payouts with donations to charity. And last week, while in Knoxville, McAfee worked with The Pat Summitt Foundation to put a monstrous $600,000 on the line. The student missed their kick, however.

As recently as last year, McAfee helped stave off budget cuts and layoffs on GameDay by offering to foot the bill himself. Management ultimately chose not to cut any jobs.

Throughout his career, McAfee has donated a substantial amount of money, both to foster a community within his fan base and to give back to organizations that supported him during his rise.

Herbstreit believes it’s all merely another sign of McAfee’s positive energy on GameDay and the way he strives to hype sports.

“He’s an uplifting presence,” Herbstreit said. “People sometimes see him, he takes his shirt off, he yells, you’re really missing what his spirit. He is an uplifter. He celebrates sports. He’s been a great addition; we’re lucky to have him.”