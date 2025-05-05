Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

If you’re planning on hosting Kirk Herbstreit during the 2025 football season, you may want to double up on the doggy treats.

Taking to X on Sunday, the ESPN College GameDay star revealed he has a new dog named Beau. The golden retriever is the half-brother of his other dog, Peter, who replaced the void in Herbstreit’s life following the untimely passing of his previous dog, Ben, last fall.

“Meet our newest member to the crew. This is Beau!” Herbstreit wrote in a post that included a video of Beau and Peter playing together. “Born 1-19-25, we’ve had him for a few days now-he’s doing awesome and looks like he’s gonna be a monster. Same Dad as Peter-so obviously half brothers. Peter and Beau wrestling all day!”

Meet our newest member to the crew. This is Beau!

Born 1-19-25-we’ve had him for a few days now-he’s doing awesome and looks like he’s gonna be a monster. Same Dad as Peter-so obviously half brothers. Peter and Beau wrestling all day! pic.twitter.com/RFQWQXdLN2 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) May 5, 2025

Football fans know that Beau likely won’t be hard to find this fall.

Over the course of the past few years, Herbstreit has become practically inseparable from his canines, even amid one of the busiest schedules in all of broadcasting. Whether it’s been his duties calling NFL games on Thursday Night Football for Amazon’s Prime Video, co-hosting College GameDay or serving s the lead analyst on ESPN’s biggest college football game of the week, the former Ohio State quarterback has often brought his dog with him, with both Ben and Peter receiving no shortage of attention from fans, teams and even the former President of the United States.

While it’s unclear whether Herbstreit will be taking Beau with him on the road as he has done with Ben and now Peter, his followers on social media can safely assume that they’ll be receiving plenty of updates on the pup. In fact, the 55-year-old has become so synonymous with his pets that he even felt compelled to provide an update as to why Peter wasn’t with him at last month’s NFL Draft in Green Bay.

Regardless of how many games or events he ultimately attends, Beau Herbstreit is now a part of the football community. Meanwhile, it’s unclear whether the post announcing his arrival was sent by Kirk Herbstreit himself or somebody working on his behalf.