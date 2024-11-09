Credit: ESPN

Kirk Herbstreit has had an emotional week, much of which has played out in front of a live television audience.

The College GameDay analyst lost his dog Ben earlier this week. Ben had become a character in his own right in recent years. He was Herbstreit’s on-the-road companion, jet-setting with the busy analyst across the country as he juggled NFL duties for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football and college duties with GameDay and as ESPN’s lead game analyst.

Ben would often join Herbstreit on set, in the booth, and even on the field during pregame warmups. He quickly became a fan favorite.

On Saturday, Herbstreit narrated a heartfelt segment about his dog on College GameDay that brought him, and likely the rest of America, to tears.

Thank you again for all the outpouring of love for our Ben. I can’t tell you how much it means to me and my family. He wasn’t just my best friend – he was America’s best friend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WtpR2fHjjq — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 9, 2024

“Dogs are known as man’s best friend. But what do you call a dog that becomes the nation’s best friend? You call him Ben,” Herbstreit began.

“I’ll be honest with you, when I first started bringing Ben on the road, it was for me. I needed a travel companion. Hotel rooms can sometimes feel like islands of solitude, and his warm presence became my anchor to home, making my journeys feel less like wandering and more like belonging. When I was working in a hotel room, or a broadcast booth, or the College GameDay set, reaching down and feeling that fur at my feet made me feel like I was home.

“Ben wasn’t out here to become a social media star, but he became one, just by being himself. The Rose Bowl named him its Chief Happiness Officer, and that’s exactly what he is. He made everyone happy. And he did it without even trying. He just wagged that tail, or nestled up against strangers like they were family. And that’s what they became.

“On planes, in hotel lobbies, on the beach, in the mountains, it didn’t matter if you were a college student, a movie star, a national championship quarterback, or even a state governor. Ben didn’t care who you were, everyone deserved his love. I think we can all learn from that. In a time where everything seems to be aimed at dividing us, our love of football unites us every weekend. What I experienced with Ben was that and so much more.

“Dog’s only flaw as a species is that they don’t live long enough. But the warmth they give us, that never goes away. So neither will Ben. This man’s best friend, who became America’s best friend,” a choked up Herbstreit finished.

After losing Ben on Thursday, Herbstreit called the Baltimore Ravens win against the Cincinnati Bengals from Baltimore. Now, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Herbstreit will call Alabama-LSU on Saturday evening. Herbstreit probably hasn’t had a ton of time to process what’s happened, but writing this package script likely helped.

And it likely helped the millions of Americans who also felt a connection with Ben. This was a cathartic moment for everybody, and Herbstreit certainly met the moment, as difficult as it was.

[ESPN]