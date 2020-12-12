ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit is a busy guy these days. Along with his longstanding role as an analyst on College GameDay, he’s also calling college football games (and even calling a few NFL games here and there). Given the way the college football landscape is in constant flux these days, the schedules can sometimes create some close calls that require unique travel plans in order to make sure everything is covered.

Herbstreit found a way to handle his College GameDay duties on Saturday while also figuring out how to get a headstart on his trip to Miami, FL where he’ll call today’s Miami-North Carolina game at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Kirk made his way to West Point, NY for this morning’s College GameDay presentation before the Army-Navy game. However, he noted that he had to get going by 11:30 a.m. ET if he wanted to make it to Florida in time to prep for the game. And so, he did, leaving in grand fashion on a helicopter that took him to the airport. As Rece Davis put it, the special flight was quite the “royal treatment” for Herbie.

NEXT LEVEL from @KirkHerbstreit ? He's making his picks from a helicopter as he heads to North Carolina-Miami! pic.twitter.com/2wjFELRfL9 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 12, 2020

One thing Herbstreit hadn’t done before leaving was to make his weekend picks. So he made sure to do them…from inside the helicopter (while guest-picker Condoleezza Rice looked on, no less…)

"Not so fast helicopter man!" ?@KirkHerbstreit making his picks from a helicopter is awesome. pic.twitter.com/JAUTumGGyB — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 12, 2020

This might be a first, Kirk Herbstreit delivers a pick of Auburn over Mississippi State while flying in a helicopter over the Hudson River. ? pic.twitter.com/RI5nDSi22t — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 12, 2020

All in a day’s work for Kirk Herbstreit.

[College GameDay]