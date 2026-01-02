When you think of the Rose Bowl, you often think of college football being played under beautiful Southern California skies.
That appeared like it might not be the case on Thursday as it was absolutely pouring rain in the hours before the College Football Playoff quarterfinal showdown between Indiana and Alabama.
While the skies cleared in time for the game, ESPN’s College GameDay crew, which was broadasting live from Pasadena, bore the brunt of the storm. Specifically, Kirk Herbstreit appeared to take a beating from the steady rain while attempting to offer his analysis.
The College GameDay set offers some protection from the elements for the cameras and production crew, but the studio desk doesn’t have the same coverage. And with persistant rainfall that was coming down at an angle, that led to a battle between Herbstreit and Mother Nature, one that he was having a hard time winning no matter what clothing or coverage he was provided.
The rain has @recedavis, @kirkherbstreit and the College GameDay crew actin’ up 🤣 pic.twitter.com/yyjB5Vm8zg
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 1, 2026
Herbie live from a local soup kitchen pic.twitter.com/hMtv3U5e4T
— Josh Pate (@JoshPateCFB) January 1, 2026
Kirk Herbstreit looks like your friend who went on vacation , but lost his suitcase, so he has to wear only clothes he’s borrowing from all of his friends pic.twitter.com/SBCXHBqLLR
— Ben Koo (@bkoo) January 1, 2026
@collegegameday He was getting poured on 🌧️ #collegegameday #cfb #cfp #rosebowl ♬ original sound – College GameDay
The GameDay crew got so soaked we’re shocked Pat McAfee didn’t make a BYU joke.
The good news was that the rain subsided, the skies cleared, and the Rose Bowl was played without a hitch, unless you count Alabama’s shocking lack of effort.
About Sean Keeley
Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Managing Editor for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.