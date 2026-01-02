Credit: ESPN

When you think of the Rose Bowl, you often think of college football being played under beautiful Southern California skies.

That appeared like it might not be the case on Thursday as it was absolutely pouring rain in the hours before the College Football Playoff quarterfinal showdown between Indiana and Alabama.

While the skies cleared in time for the game, ESPN’s College GameDay crew, which was broadasting live from Pasadena, bore the brunt of the storm. Specifically, Kirk Herbstreit appeared to take a beating from the steady rain while attempting to offer his analysis.

The College GameDay set offers some protection from the elements for the cameras and production crew, but the studio desk doesn’t have the same coverage. And with persistant rainfall that was coming down at an angle, that led to a battle between Herbstreit and Mother Nature, one that he was having a hard time winning no matter what clothing or coverage he was provided.

The rain has @recedavis, @kirkherbstreit and the College GameDay crew actin’ up 🤣 pic.twitter.com/yyjB5Vm8zg — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 1, 2026

Herbie live from a local soup kitchen pic.twitter.com/hMtv3U5e4T — Josh Pate (@JoshPateCFB) January 1, 2026

Kirk Herbstreit looks like your friend who went on vacation , but lost his suitcase, so he has to wear only clothes he’s borrowing from all of his friends pic.twitter.com/SBCXHBqLLR — Ben Koo (@bkoo) January 1, 2026

The GameDay crew got so soaked we’re shocked Pat McAfee didn’t make a BYU joke.

The good news was that the rain subsided, the skies cleared, and the Rose Bowl was played without a hitch, unless you count Alabama’s shocking lack of effort.