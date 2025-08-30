Credit: College GameDay on ESPN

College GameDay is back, which means Pat McAfee is giving away gobs of money to fans on college campuses around the country who can make a field goal.

This season’s first contestant, Logan, was all set to take a swing from the tee at Ohio Stadium before a golden retriever scampered into view. That golden retriever was Kirk Herbstreit’s loyal companion, Peter, and it had just taken a dump as ESPN went live for McAfee’s contest.

A laughing McAfee drew the GameDay audience’s attention to the spot and the unseemly brown mound Peter had left behind.

“Peter is taking a dump in the middle of the field-goal kicking contest,” McAfee belted. “Sniff it in, Logan. That is Peter’s manure. Now, through manure, great things grow. Will Peter’s poop grow you $250,000?”

Whether using the droppings as inspiration or simply wielding his pure kicking talent, the contestant, Logan, nailed the first kick of the GameDay season. That wasn’t the last we would hear of Peter’s dump.

A poop from Kirk Herbstreit’s dog, Peter, and a $250,000 field goal in Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest live on College GameDay. (Also, Glen Powell) 🏈📺🎙️🐶💩💰🎬pic.twitter.com/K3dXrf8Knj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 30, 2025

As the young Buckeyes fan Logan celebrated winning a quarter of a million dollars on live television, he naturally forgot about the mess that had just been created off to his left. Following through his prize-winning kick, Logan trotted directly through Peter’s path and into the mess the dog had left behind.

Logan was mobbed by Herbstreit, actor Glen Powell, and the Ohio State faithful around him — and straight into Peter’s poop.

“I don’t want to be the bearer of bad news,” McAfee said. “You definitely stepped in Peter’s poop during your celebration, but who cares? Buy yourself some new shoes.”

Herbstreit is known to bring his canine pals around during a hectic fall broadcasting schedule that takes him from Thursday Night Football to GameDay to ABC’s Saturday night primetime game each week. Last year, Herbstreit’s oldest pup, Ben, a beloved character in sports media in his own right, sadly passed away. Logan got the call to join Herbie on the road and is already making his presence felt on the College GameDay set.

Fortunately for the young kicking fan, Logan, the brown mess on his sneakers is the least of his issues after taking McAfee’s money to open the season.