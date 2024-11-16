“College GameDay” ran a promo for “Monday Night Football” and analyst Kirk Herbstreit called the Cowboys a “train wreck.” Photo Credit: ESPN

ESPN’s College GameDay ran a promo for the network’s upcoming Monday Night Football game early in Saturday’s show, and Kirk Herbstreit got in an unexpected zinger at the struggling Dallas Cowboys.

“Monday Night Football will feature a Lone Star State game between the (Houston) Texans and the Cowboys,” host Rece Davis said. “Things going great for Dallas, huh?”

Herbstreit jumped right in.

“Just keep putting Dallas in those high-profile windows,” Herbstreit said. “They just keep losing games. That is a train wreck — a train wreck.”

While the promo was up on the screen showing highlights from both teams, it sounded as if everyone on the CGD set was cracking up with laughter.

“Keep talking, keep talking,” Pat McAfee said.

“Just keep putting Dallas in those high-profile windows. They just keep losing games. That is a train wreck…” – Kirk Herbstreit during an ESPN promo for Texans-Cowboys MNF “Other than that, what’s your opinion on the Cowboys?”- Rece Davis🏈📺🎙️ pic.twitter.com/FXihwctZtV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 16, 2024



“Other than that, what’s your opinion on the Cowboys?” Davis said.

“It’s awful,” Herbstreit concluded. The Prime Video Thursday Night Football analyst got a first-hand look at Dallas earlier this season in a “high-profile window” when the Cowboys played on TNF in Week 4.

Kudos to Herbstreit and the CGD crew for being honest about their network’s MNF game. The matchup looked great before the season but looks entirely different now, with the Cowboys reeling, quarterback Dak Prescott out for the season, and the franchise in decline.

[ESPN]