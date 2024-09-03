Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Wherever Kirk Herbstreit goes, golden retriever Ben is by his side.

That was literally the case on Sunday night when Ben made a surprise appearance in the ABC broadcasting booth, wandering in between Herbstreit and Rece Davis while they did their intros before the USC-LSU game.

“Oh Ben’s down here, sorry about that,” said Herbstreit as his 10-year-old pup appeared.

“Ben’s making sure we get it all right,” Davis joked.

Kirk Herbstreit's golden retriever, Ben, (adorably) interrupts the USC-LSU pregame show on ABC.

It’s not the first time Ben wandered into the broadcasting booth to join his buddy. He joined Herbstreit and Al Michaels in the Prime Video booth during a Thursday Night Football game last season.

Ben, Kirk Herbstreit's golden retriever, joins Herbstreit and Al Michaels in the booth during Thursday night's game.

Herbstreit and Ben even have a podcast together now, Walks with Ben, where Herbstreit interviews notable sports figures while taking the golden retriever for a walk.

While a lot of people loved to see Ben in the booth because he’s such a good boy, there was a bit of a backlash in some corners of this cesspool we call the internet. Some of those anti-Ben folks decided to directly message Herbstreit on X with their soulless complaints.

Herbstreit, who has become a bit more outspoken recently, wasn’t having it.

BIOYA ASS Joe! See ya!!!

Kirk also received an outpouring of positive messages and curious questions about his best bud, who is dealing with leukemia, as well.

Thank you Joel. You have no idea how much of a difference he makes for me. Appreciate you seeing that.

He's my best friend. Love him like a family member-Because he is.

10. Was diagnosed with leukemia in March and had major surgery in late July to remove 2 masses on his spleen and intestine. Both cancerous. Been a challenging offseason for Ben but he has had an incredible recovery in the last few weeks. Just so thankful he's feeling better and…

If seeing a golden retriever appear on your television screen sometimes during a football game makes you angry, go touch grass. And hopefully, it’s a spot where Ben peed.

