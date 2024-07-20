Kirk Herbstreit will host a new show this fall starring his dog, Ben. Photo Credit: Kirk Herbstreit

There are so many sports-related podcasts and talk shows out there, it can be hard for a new show to stand out. So how can someone launching a show find an immediate audience? Put a cute dog in it. Kirk Herbstreit is taking that approach.

The ESPN and Amazon Prime NFL and college football analyst announced he will start a new show this fall, Walks with Ben. The “Ben” part of the title is Herbstreit’s beloved golden retriever, who has become a celebrity in his own right, accompanying him on road trips, appearing on College GameDay and Thursday Night Football and starring on Herbstreit’s social media feed.

Herbstreit announced the news Friday on X.

“Ben and I are doing something new this fall!” he posted. “We’re calling it ‘Walks with Ben.’ Ben and I will take a walk each week with a special guest. During the season we get a chance to be around so many interesting people in the football world — we thought it would be fun to invite some of them to come hang with Ben and I for a short walk. New episodes are coming this fall once the football season gets rolling.”

Ben and I are doing something new this fall! We’re calling it “Walks with Ben.” Ben and I will take a walk each week with a special guest. During the season we get a chance to be around so many interesting people in the football world- we thought it would be fun to invite some of… pic.twitter.com/e2T6PGF3h5 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) July 19, 2024

Ben is a certified emotional support animal for Herbstreit, which is how he’s able to accompany him everywhere.

Bringing Ben along on interviews could pose some interesting situations, say, if the big pup has to answer the call of nature. Squirrels are another obvious occupational hazard.

But Ben is, as we’ve all seen on GameDay, a good boy, and should be fine on the new show. Fans are definitely happy about the news.

Ben is literally the best part of game day 🥰🥹🏈 https://t.co/jYCQqxfZyu — Amisha Herd-Estep (@mishaherd3) July 19, 2024

College football just keeps getting better!!! Just another thing to look forward to: Ben is back. https://t.co/38BOzm2T0w — Sam Dunnum 🦡 (@SamDunnum) July 19, 2024

I support this. 🐶 https://t.co/uovWee0GRC — Dana Hall McCain (@dhmccain) July 19, 2024