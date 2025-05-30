Photo Credit: ESPN/YouTube

NFL reporter Kimberley A. Martin, who has been with ESPN for the last five years, will remain with the network for the foreseeable future.

Since coming to ESPN, Martin has been a mainstay of the network’s NFL coverage and has also frequently appeared on some of ESPN’s biggest and most popular shows. In reporting that Martin had re-signed with ESPN, Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal also detailed that her role with the network is expected to largely stay the same.

“ESPN national NFL reporter Kimberley A. Martin has re-signed with the company as part of a new multiyear deal,” Karp’s report said. “Martin, who joined ESPN in 2020, will continue to appear weekly on “Sunday NFL Countdown,” as well as shows like “Get Up,” “First Take,” “SportsCenter” and “NFL Live.”

Before joining ESPN, Martin was an NFL reporter for Yahoo Sports. She previously worked for Newsday covering the New York Jets, The Buffalo News covering the Buffalo Bills and The Washington Post covering the team now known as the Washington Commanders.

Martin signed with ESPN in February 2020, shortly after Super Bowl LIV. This is not Martin’s first time re-signing with the network, either, as she signed a multi-year extension in 2022.