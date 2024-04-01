Credit: ESPN

The PitchCom Communication System was created to help prevent sign-stealing, so it’s pretty funny anytime it makes it even easier to tip pitches for anyone watching the game at home.

During the third inning of Sunday night’s ESPN broadcast of the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals, broadcasters chatted with Dodgers second baseman Kiké Hernández during the action. Since he was mic’d up, the announcers could communicate directly with him and everything he said was picked up during the broadcast.

That included his PitchCom device, which was tipping pitches for any Cardinals staffers who might be listening.

Kiké Hernández tipping pitches (well, his PitchCom device is). 🔊🤣 pic.twitter.com/EUkcClPSOK — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 1, 2024

That robotic voice you hear saying “CHANGEUP” and “FASTBALL” is the PitchCom Communication System, which allows pitchers and catchers to communicate directly without using hand signals. Infielders also have the option of using PitchCom so they can be aware of what’s happening, though as Hernández reminded us, there’s a time for them to consider cutting comms.

This very scenario came up in 2022 when you could hear PitchCom giving away pitches during an in-game interview with Boston shortstop Christian Arroyo on ESPN. That’s also how we learned players can adjust the volume on the device.

ESPN was airing PitchCom audio during Sunday Night Baseball interview pic.twitter.com/5xoV5c7cAY — Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) August 22, 2022

Ultimately, it’s not the biggest deal in the world considering it’s March 31 and the Cardinals would have needed to break some kind of land speed records to give their hitters a heads-up in time (Plus, the Dodgers won 5-4). But it’s a good reminder for later in the season when there are pennants and championships on the line that if you’re going to do an in-game interview with a TV network, maybe make sure you’re not tipping pitches while doing it.

Reminder: When doing in-game interviews, turn off your PitchCom. pic.twitter.com/iKGUAyPpIR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 1, 2024

